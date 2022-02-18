New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Speaking as chief guest commemorating the first Anniversary of the Release of Geospatial Data, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said the launch of the pan-India 3D Maps Program by Genesys International (https://www.igenesys.com ) for 100 cities, based on the concept of Digital Twins is historic and revolutionary in nature. And the SVAMITVA program of mapping 6 lac villages will be a game-changer for citizens.

3D Maps Program launched by Genesys International involves creation of this extremely accurate 3D data that will facilitate the delivery of previously unavailable high-definition mapping applications for infra planning, e-governance, smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy, and disaster management and rapid response.

Also Read | It Was the French Who Dominated the Men’s Ski Cross Final at Sochi 2014 with Sleek Turns, … – Latest Tweet by Olympic Games – India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Trinity of Geospatial Systems, Drone Policy and Unlocked Space Sector would be the hallmark of India's future economic progress. He said this is in line with the strategic push by the Government of India for adopting these sunrise technologies across national mission-mode projects to achieve the vision of the $5 trillion economies.

Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, Agendra Kumar, President of Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI), Sanjay Kumar, Founder and CEO, Geospatial World, Rakesh Verma, Chairman and MD, MapMyIndia, Sajid Malik, Chairman and MD, Genesys International, Prof Bharat Lohani, IIT, Kanpur Representatives from Google, Hexagon and other Industry members and officials joined the event.

Also Read | OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra Says Smart TVs Herald Connected Experiences for Indians.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Geospatial Policy would be announced soon as the liberalisation of the guidelines has yielded very positive outcomes within one year's time. He said, open call for empanelment of Geospatial companies by Survey of India for mapping 6 lakh villages under the SVAMITVA scheme and the launch of pan-India 3D Maps Program by Genesys International for 100 cities, based on the concept of Digital Twins are historic and revolutionary in nature and will be a game-changer decision

Dr Jitendra Singh said Geospatial technologies are the nation's "digital currency" that find dynamic application into multiple sectors like Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Health, Agriculture, Urban Planning, Highways, and Service Delivery. He said the size of the Indian Geospatial market in 2020 as per one industry estimate was INR 23,345 Crore, including INR 10,595 Crore of export which is likely to grow to INR 36,300 Crore in 2025.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)