Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Property Box, a revolutionary real estate platform, was officially launched today at the prestigious Hyderabad Real Estate Summit 2025. The event was marked by the announcement of popular television personality Suma Kanakala as both the shareholder and brand ambassador of Property Box.

Unlike traditional property listing websites, Property Box is not just a platform but a community-driven ecosystem designed to simplify and enhance every aspect of real estate transactions. Founders Ram Prayaga and Sunoj Mysore emphasized that Property Box aims to create a seamless experience for buyers, sellers, builders, and developers by offering legally verified properties, fractional investment opportunities, and comprehensive legal and financial services.

Transforming the Real Estate Landscape

Property Box sets itself apart by offering much more than just property listings. Its standout features include:

-100% Legally Verified Properties: Ensuring safe, secure, and trustworthy investments for every user.

- Fractional Investments & Capital Support: Opening doors for small builders and developers to access capital and grow their projects.

- Comprehensive Legal & Financial Services: Expert guidance to make property transactions smoother, transparent, and legally sound.

- Exclusive WhatsApp Community: A dedicated platform to connect real estate agents, buyers, and developers for quick, efficient deal-making.

- Property Box Podcast: Hosted by Suma Kanakala, the podcast will offer valuable insights into the real estate market in Telugu, helping to demystify the industry for a wider audience.

Speaking at the event, Suma Kanakala expressed her excitement about Property Box's mission, "Real estate has long been seen as a complex sector, but Property Box is here to change that. With its verified listings, investment opportunities, and financial support, this platform is truly a game-changer for anyone involved in real estate."

As part of its expansion strategy, Property Box plans to scale across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bangalore, creating a more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly approach to real estate transactions.

About Property Box

Property Box is an innovative real estate platform focused on creating a community-driven ecosystem that empowers property buyers, sellers, developers, and investors. By offering a range of services, including verified property listings, fractional investments, and expert legal and financial services, Property Box is committed to simplifying the real estate experience for everyone involved.

