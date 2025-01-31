Every year, National Condom Month is observed in February with various events and programs to raise awareness and educate people around the world about safe sex, the prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), family planning and more. The annual event emphasises the importance of condoms as a reliable method of protection against STIs, HIV, and unintended pregnancies. The month-long event aims to encourage responsible sexual behaviour and the use of protection. Condoms are one of the most effective ways to prevent STIs like HIV, HPV and other STIs. How Using A Condom During Sex Can Keep Your Vagina Happy and Healthy.

National Condom Month is an important event that serves as a reminder that safe sex practices can help reduce health risks and improve overall well-being. As National Condom Month 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about the National Condom Month 2025 date and the significance of the day.

National Condom Month 2025 Date

National Condom Month 2025 will be marked in the month of February. During the month, International Condom Day is celebrated on February 13 every year. National Condom Day in the United States takes place annually on February 14.

National Condom Month Significance

National Condom Month highlights the importance of correct condom usage and safe sex practices. Condoms are affordable and accessible, making them a preferred contraceptive option for many around the world. This annual event helps break the stigma around contraception and safe sex discussions and encourages education and awareness in schools, colleges, and communities at large.

This annual event encourages open conversations about sexual health and responsibility between partners and also helps reduce unplanned pregnancies. On this day, several events are held in schools, colleges, and healthcare organisations to educate children and adults about safe sex.

