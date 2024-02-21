Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): India's manufacturing sector is experiencing a transformation of epic proportions, driven by the rising tide of robots. Over the past few years, the country has witnessed a remarkable surge in manufacturing and logistics in the robotics sector, which is poised for a transformative leap.

The burgeoning demand is being catered to by homegrown companies, including many budding startups. Experts say the sector is brimming with potential in India, which is not only well-positioned to meet its domestic needs, but has also emerged as a major exporter of advanced robotics solutions.

"Make in India" has been a game-changer for Addverb, as its co-founder Bir Singh shares. "From finding land to building our factory, both state and central governments supported us every step of the way. This initiative fostered not just domestic manufacturing but also a shift in perception."

"Earlier, robotics was seen as solely European or Japanese," he pointed out adding, "Now, with 'Make in India,' we can not only build, but also develop cutting-edge robots that compete with global giants."

The potential within Indian robotics extends far beyond mere manufacturing as he notes that in coming days, robots can reshape sectors like logistics. "Repetitive tasks, like sorting and material transport, are ideally suited for robotic automation," said Singh, highlighting that increased efficiency and reduced human error promise to not only streamline operations, but also boost business growth.

Adityanag Nagesh, the co-founder of Mowito Robotics, based in Bengaluru, shares a similar vision.

"As Indian economy grows, people will upskill themselves leaving a huge gap in availability of manpower in the lower spectrum, additionally with growth in economy, people will consume more, so our outputs from farms and warehouses have to improve, without any drop in quality. So all of these will need automated solutions and that's what we are trying to provide," said Nagesh, adding that he envisions a solution where everything which a human needs can be done through automation.

Highlighting government initiatives like "Vocal for Local'' and "Make in India'', the techie from Bengaluru said, "with more companies working at core level in India, the result will compound in coming days."

"We will see more and more Indian companies manufacturing solutions not just for India but also for the rest of the world which will help our economy to grow multifold in the coming future," he added. (ANI)

