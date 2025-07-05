PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: In a remarkable blend of tradition and technology, the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) kicked off its academic session for the 2025 B.Tech batch with a one-of-a-kind robotic welcome at its Gurukul campus in Kolkata. Robots stationed at the entrance greeted the incoming students and their families, symbolizing IEM's commitment to innovation, hands-on learning, and future-ready education.

This year, IEM holds the distinction of being the first engineering institution in West Bengal -- and one of the earliest in the country -- to begin its academic session. The inaugural event, held recently, set the stage for a transformative educational journey for hundreds of eager first-year students.

The welcome ceremony was graced by distinguished members of the IEM-UEM Group, including Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President of IEM-UEM Group; Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM and Pro-Vice Chancellor of UEM; Gopa Goswami, Director of Corporate Relations; Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director of IQAC; Dr. Arun Kumar Bar, Principal of IEM; and Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities.

The robotic hosts at the gate -- developed by senior IEM students -- were not just crowd-pleasers but also emblematic of IEM's educational philosophy. These machines reflected the institute's emphasis on building real-world skills from day one.

Speaking to the students and their families, Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti remarked,"At IEM, our goal is not just to teach, but to inspire creation. This robotic welcome is a symbol of what our students can achieve when education meets imagination. We prepare students to innovate, collaborate, and lead in a world shaped by technology and ideas."

Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President of IEM-UEM Group, welcomed the new batch with warmth and vision."Today's youth are entering a world that demands creativity, adaptability, and leadership. At IEM, we provide not only the academic framework but also the environment where students can grow holistically -- as thinkers, problem-solvers, and future leaders," she said.

"The journey you begin today is not just about engineering degrees, but about building the future -- your own and the world's."

Adding further perspective, Gopa Goswami, Director of Corporate Relations, stressed the institute's exceptional placement track record."Our students are industry-ready not because of last-minute training, but because practical exposure is integrated into their curriculum from the very beginning. With internships, live projects, and industry collaborations, we don't just prepare students for jobs -- we prepare them for the challenges and innovations of tomorrow."

For many newcomers, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Ananya Dey, a first-year student from Asansol, shared her thoughts:"I expected a typical orientation with formal speeches and paperwork. But being welcomed by robots was such a cool surprise! It made me feel instantly connected to the tech world and confident that I chose the right place."

A major highlight of the program is the exhibition of interdisciplinary research outcomes by IEM-UEM group students and faculty members to the newly admitted students.

"Science and humanities are not separate in today's world -- they work together to develop well-rounded individuals. At IEM, we cultivate analytical thinking, communication, ethics, and curiosity alongside technical knowledge. Our mission is to nurture engineers who are not just coders or designers, but also responsible and visionary citizens," Dr. Prabir Kumar Das stated.

The day concluded with a campus tour, interactive sessions, and faculty introductions, giving students a head start on building relationships and setting academic goals.

With its early start, futuristic welcome, and a powerful lineup of mentors, IEM continues to raise the bar for engineering education in India. As the Class of 2025 steps into this dynamic learning environment, they do so with excitement, curiosity, and the promise of becoming tomorrow's innovators and leaders.

