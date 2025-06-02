HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 2: Chilean prunes, a naturally sweet and nutrient-dense dried fruit, are gaining recognition for their significant benefits in improving gut health. Chilean prunes, known for their natural sweetness and nutrient-rich profile, are quickly gaining popularity as a powerful aid for digestive health. Recent research published in Food & Function highlights that prunes not only help prevent constipation but also protect the intestinal lining and reduce bloating, making them an excellent natural remedy for digestive discomfort.

A study conducted by King's College London, compared the effect of prunes with psyllium a widely used fiber supplement. The findings confirmed that prunes were significantly more effective in relieving constipation and promoting regular bowel movements.

"Prunes have been an at-home remedy for constipation for generations, and for good reason. They work, and this is the benefit that excites me the most. Prunes are so effective at treating constipation because this delicious dried fruit works on our gut in multiple ways," said Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Their versatility, taste, and gut health benefits make them a must-have pantry staple.

