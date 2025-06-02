Bengaluru, Jun 2: Actor Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday requesting protection to ensure the smooth release of film 'Thug Life' in the state. The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil.

The KFCC, an influential body representing film producers, distributors, and exhibitors in Karnataka announced boycott of the film, scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. The chamber took strong exception to Haasan's remarks made during a promotional event in Chennai, and declared that the film would not be allowed to screen in the state until the actor apologises. It claimed that its stance was in defence of Karnataka's cultural pride and linguistic heritage.

Noted production house Raaj Kamal Films, helmed by Haasan, said in a petition that the actor's comment, which was meant to reflect unity and mutual respect between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, was taken out of context. The petitioner requested a directive to restrain any individual, group, or authority (including the KFCC and government officials) from obstructing or banning the film's screening in Karnataka and also sought security arrangements to protect the filmmaker, actors, theatre owners, and audiences from "threats or disruptions."

According to the petition, the statement Haasan made was part of a broader message, during an interaction with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also known as Shivanna, who himself reportedly defended Haasan's intentions. The backlash was not only unwarranted, but based on a deliberate misreading of the actor's words. Raaj Kamal Films submitted that audiences worldwide, including in Karnataka, are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, the estimated production cost of which is about Rs 300 crore.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan and stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan T R, with music composed by A R Rahman. Prior to approaching the court, the film producers submitted representations to state authorities including the police, seeking assurance of "safety and security" for the film's screenings. However, as there was no positive response, the producers have turned to the High Court for legal redress. The High Court has not yet listed the matter for hearing.