New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with Bharat Forge Ltd to manufacture and supply fan blades for its Pearl 700 and Pearl 10X engines. The deal underscores the company's aim to expand local sourcing and deepen its partnerships in India.

As per a Rolls-Royce press release, the agreement was signed at Rolls-Royce's Dahlewitz facility near Berlin. It extends the collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing Bharat Forge's growing role as a key global supplier of precision aerospace components. The move also supports Rolls-Royce's plan to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030.

Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President - Transformation, Rolls-Royce India, said the new partnership aligns with India's manufacturing ambitions. "Rolls-Royce is delighted to deepen its partnership with Bharat Forge towards advancing the 'Make in India' vision. This new contract reflects our commitment to developing world-class manufacturing capabilities in India, with a shared vision of delivering state-of-the-art aerospace components to the global supply chain ecosystem," Mukundan said.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, described the partnership as an opportunity to contribute to the future of aviation. "This expanded partnership with Rolls-Royce reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and long-term collaboration. We are proud to support the Pearl engine family, which represents the future of high-performance aviation," Kalyani said.

The two companies first began working together in 2020, when Bharat Forge started supplying parts for the Pearl 700 programme. Since then, the company has earned recognition for delivering high-quality components, including its first zero-defect fan blade in 2024. The new agreement expands this collaboration to include the Pearl 10X engine, Rolls-Royce's most powerful member of the Pearl family.

The Pearl 10X features the Advance2 engine core, one of the most efficient in business aviation, and a high-performance low-pressure system that delivers more than 18,000 pounds of thrust. The engine powers some of the largest and fastest business jets in the world. (ANI)

