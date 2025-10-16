New Delhi, October 16: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition has been launched in India at starting price of INR 10.94 lakh. The self-charging hybrid electric SUV continues the overall design as the standard model but promises to offer elevated comfort and safety. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition also comes with a new styling kit that costs INR 31,999. It will be available to all the variants.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is launched with Aero Edition package includes several notable additions to the SUV, including front and rear spoilters along with side skirts. The Japanese automobile company introduced this car in four colour options - White, Red, Black and Silver. The top variant. Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition price goes all the way up to INR 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Mini Countryman JCW All4 Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New Compact SUV Launched by Mini in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched its new limited-edition package to its SUV ahead of the festive season. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition includes a panoramic sunroof, LED projector headlamps, two LED DRLs, sporty rear skid plate, dual-tone body colour, LED tail lamp, wide trapezoidal lower grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, crystal acrylic upper grille with chrome finish.

Inside, The Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition has a nine inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated leather seats with added comfort, ambient lighting, paddle shift, HUD (head-up display), wireless charging support, drive mode switch, a 360-degree camera and support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mercedes-Benz G450d Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Newly Launched Luxury SUV in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition Specifications

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition features a strong hybrid electric powertrain that operates on electric power approximately 60% of the time, helping to deliver impressive fuel efficiency of up to 27.97 kmpl. The Neo Drive variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, and offered in both 2WD and AWD configurations. Additionally, the SUV is also available with a petrol-CNG option.

