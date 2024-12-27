Hanif Shaikh, Chairman and Founder of Emirates Holding FZ LLC and Purvesh Krishna Shelatkar, Chairman & Executive Director of Rose Merc Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Rose Merc Limited (BSE Code: 512115; Scrip ID: ROSEMER) has announced a significant step in its growth trajectory with the acquisition of a 30.07% stake in Emirates Holding FZ LLC (EHG), a leading UAE-based company.

This strategic acquisition positions Rose Merc as a key player in the dynamic GCC region, a global hub of economic growth and innovation. By partnering with EHG, Rose Merc strengthens its foundation to expand operations, unlock new business opportunities, and diversify its portfolio, underscoring its commitment to enhancing its global presence.

"This acquisition is a major milestone for Rose Merc, enabling us to accelerate our expansion in the GCC region. Emirates Holding's proven expertise and established market presence make them an ideal partner as we work together to redefine marketing and event management in the region," said Purvesh Shelatkar, Chairman of Rose Merc Limited.

Hanif Shaikh, Chairman and Founder of Emirates Holding FZ LLC, shared his excitement: "This partnership with Rose Merc aligns seamlessly with our growth aspirations. Together, we will drive innovation, efficiency, and unparalleled value for our clients, setting new benchmarks in the GCC market."

Strategic Importance

The partnership reinforces Rose Merc's vision to diversify and expand its international footprint. Through this acquisition, Rose Merc gains governance rights, including the ability to appoint the majority of directors on EHG's board, ensuring seamless strategic alignment and robust decision-making.

About Emirates Holding FZ LLCHeadquartered in Dubai, Emirates Holding FZ LLC operates across multiple sectors, including:

- Investments & Funding Consultancy: Empowering businesses with strategic capital solutions like: - Oil & Gas: Expertise in trading fuel oil, base oil, and related energy services.

General Trading: Specializing in FMCG products and fresh fruits and vegetables.

- Marketing & Consultancy: Providing strategic business insights for sustainable growth.

- Events, Exhibitions & Festivals Management: Designing and managing impactful global experiences.

With over 12 years of expertise and a comprehensive 360-degree approach to business, EHG has built a reputation for excellence, leveraging its strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Europe.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified organization with a robust presence in sports sponsorship, entertainment, and fashion. The company is a key investor in Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd., an MCA/BCCI- approved cricket league, and Moda Orama Ventures, a leading fashion show organizer. With this acquisition, Rose Merc is strategically positioned to enter the thriving GCC market, creating opportunities for long-term growth and success.

A Shared Vision for Growth

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for both organizations, combining their strengths to redefine industry benchmarks. Together, they aim to foster innovation, deliver exceptional value to stakeholders, and achieve transformative growth in the GCC region and beyond.

