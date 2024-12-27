New Delhi, December 27: Instagram, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a new feature to enhance user experience by showing story highlights that users might have missed. The new Instagram feature is said to be currently in the testing phase by small groups of users.

As per reports, Instagram is testing a way for users to catch up on story highlights they may not have seen initially. The Meta-owned platform is working on a new feature that will show previously unseen story highlights from your mutual friends. These highlights is said to appear at the end of the Stories section, which is located at the top of your feed where you usually view Stories shared by your friends. Instagram New Features 2025: Adam Mosseri Teases AI Video Editing Tools To Change Outfits and Backgrounds, Likely To Launch Next Year; Check Details.

As per a report of TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson has stated that the company is constantly exploring new methods to enhance connections through Stories. They are currently testing a feature that will bring recent Highlights to the end of the Stories tray, but this is being tested with a small group of users for now.

Instagram users will likely soon have the opportunity to stay up-to-date on Stories, as Meta will likely let its users to view unseen Story Highlights from the past week. However, you may only be able to see these unseen highlights after you have gone through all the current Stories in the tray. If you follow many people and do not always manage to view all the Stories, you might miss out on seeing these highlights. Instagram New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Silently Rolls Out ‘Schedule DM’ Feature To Let Users Send Direct Messages in Future; Check Details.

Additionally, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently gave a preview of some new AI video editing tools that are coming in 2025. He announced that Meta is developing advanced features to make video editing easier for users on Instagram. Users will likely have the ability to change the outfits or backgrounds of their videos.

