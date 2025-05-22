VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: RupeeRedee, a digital lending platform based in India, has announced its plans to add 100 new team members to its current workforce of 215 by the end of FY25. The team expansion strategy aligns with RupeeRedee's commitment to scale operations and strengthen tech capabilities to support its ambitious growth plans. The company had earlier announced in April 2024 its intention to hire 70-100 new employees, a target that was successfully accomplished with the addition of 75 team members over the last year

RupeeRedee plans to add prominent roles across Finance & Accounting, Collection, Risk & Compliance, Quality & Training & Operations verticals. Out of the 100 new roles, the company will allocate 90% of the hires to mass roles and 10% to leadership positions. With this strategy, the platform aims to highlight a balanced approach to strengthen both strategic leadership and operational execution.

Commenting on the team expansion announcement, Mr. Andrey Ganin, CEO of RupeeRedee said,"Our focus is to build a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences. As we expand our team, we focus on investing in our growth and also creating meaningful opportunities for talented professionals to be part of one of the fastest growing digital lending platforms."

RupeeRedee is strategically seeking professionals with expertise in key skill sets of Communication, Attention to Detail, Integrity, Collaborative Approach and Out-of-the-Box Thinking. These skill sets demonstrate the commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and customer-centricity in the industry.

The entity aims to attract and retain top talent by offering a collaborative work environment, comprehensive employee benefits and a values-driven culture as the company continues to scale its operations.

About RupeeRedee:

RupeeRedee is a fintech platform established in 2018 that collaborates with FincFriends Private Limited to provide instant short-term personal digital loans to customers. The platform aims to serve as a "Lender for All" by leveraging advanced technologies and data sciences to make lending safe, quick, and frictionless for India's large populace of underserved and unbanked customers.

