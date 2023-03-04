Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI/GPRC): Saarthi.ai, India's leading communication AI Company, hosted on Microsoft Azure with G7 CR Technologies under their STAB program for ISVs, is revolutionizing the Indian debt collection industry through its voice & communication AI solutions. The company has achieved the remarkable milestone of collecting debts worth USD 400 Mn for Bajaj, KreditBee, CapriLoans, Cred and 20+ BFSI leaders.

What sets Saarthi.ai's communication AI solutions apart is its unique approach to personalizing all communication touchpoints between a company and its customers. Rather than relying solely on one-size-fits-all automation, Saarthi.ai has developed 380+ user personas to personalize communication according to borrowers' demographics, needs, challenges, background, and various other parameters. The overwhelming success of this customized approach has meant that Saarthi.ai has helped scale up debt collection at leading BFSI companies while improving the overall CX.

Saarthi.ai is committed to providing offerings that deliver added business value to each client. The vertical-specific insights provided by the platform sets them apart from the competition and allows them to offer unparalleled service to their partners and clients. Saarthi.ai's association with Microsoft Azure & G7 CR Technologies under their STAB program exclusive to ISVs has catapulted the technology collaboration further with seamless cloud deployments and support.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangram Sabat, COO & Co-founder, Saarthi.ai, said, "Our success in powering the omnichannel customer communication strategy for leading BFSI companies is a testament to the innovative solutions we have built over the years. Through our Voice-AI super agent MAIA and flagship communication AI platform Pravid, we are pushing the boundaries in communication AI. By working together with strategic partners like Microsoft and G7 CR Technologies, Saarthi.AI has achieved extraordinary results while setting new standards for the industry."

Saarthi.ai has been consistently endorsed by industry and government bodies such as NASSCOM, FICCI-ILIA, MEITY, Startup India and many others. More than 50+ brands trust Saarthi.ai as the go-to partner to scale customer communication. Besides BFSI, their proprietary voice-first AI stack has also been implemented across insurance, Telecom, e-commerce and healthcare.

Saarthi.ai is the leading and most trusted AI partner for enterprises to power their omnichannel customer communication strategy. We provide all that's necessary to automate, analyze and adapt your communication for customer-centricity in multiple languages. Our flagship Communication AI platform Pravid.io has streamlined the voice and non-voice processes of top financial enterprises in India affordably. Pravid.io enables personalized user experiences at scale and delivers value to your business from every conversation.

