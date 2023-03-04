San Francisco, March 4: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attach menu for iOS beta.

Currently, WhatsApp for iOS shows the chat attachment menu as a vertical list by "presenting an alert controller", reports WABetaInfo. However, with the new menu, the company plans to bring a row-based attachment menu. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Roll Out New Feature To Let Users Share Up to 100 Media on Android Beta.

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development and is expected to release in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on iOS beta.With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the moderation team. WhatsApp Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Launch ‘Split View’ Feature for Tablets on Android Beta.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that WhatsApp was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS which will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

