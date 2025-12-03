PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: A special Wellness and Meditation Session by Sahaja Yoga was conducted at the Bengaluru HR Summit & HR Leaders Awards 2025, held at Taj MG Road and jointly organised by The Life Eternal Trust, Bengaluru, and HR Shapers. The summit saw participation from nearly 250 HR leaders, including 15 CHROs, representing top organisations across India.

Transforming Stress Into Productivity Through Sahaja Yoga

The wellness session focused on helping professionals convert stress into productivity through Sahaja Yoga Meditation, a globally practiced technique founded in 1970 by H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi.

HR Leaders Experience Deep Inner Peace

Participants reported experiencing deep peace, relaxation, and mental silence during the meditation.

Many HR leaders shared that they felt completely thoughtless, with a few describing a state of total mental stillness.

Several also experienced the characteristic cool divine breeze on their hands, indicating the awakening of inner energy as explained in Sahaja Yoga.

The session concluded with participants expressing heartfelt gratitude to H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi for Her profound contribution to global mental wellness.

Expert Panel Highlights Scientific Benefits

The wellness panel included:

* Dr. Ashish Solanki, BAMS Pune, MD

* Dr. Anuja Deshpande, BHMS, MD Pune

* Mr. Suhas Reddy, SVP, Pathward USA

* Dr. Manoj Kumar, CEO, Hindustan Technology Group

The experts discussed the human subtle system, the science behind the Self Realisation process, and the positive impact of meditation on psycho-somatic health, emotional balance, focus, and overall productivity.

Launch of AI-Based Meditation App

The summit also witnessed the launch of Emeditate, an AI-driven wellness mobile app designed to help individuals practice Sahaja Yoga Meditation anytime, offering personalized guidance and stress-management support.

HR Leadership Awards Presented

The wellness session was followed by the HR Leadership Awards, where several CHROs and HR professionals were honored for excellence in HR innovation, leadership, and organisational development.

Free Corporate Wellness Sessions Announced

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Chairman of The Life Eternal Trust, announced that the Trust is ready to offer free Sahaja Yoga meditation sessions to organizations for stress management and employee wellness initiatives.

A Landmark Moment for Corporate Wellness

The Bengaluru HR Summit & HR Leaders Awards 2025 successfully positioned meditation as a critical component of modern HR practices.The genuine, heartfelt experiences of HR leaders--feeling peace, silence, and the cool divine breeze--demonstrated the unique impact of Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

As companies strive to create mindful and productive workplaces, the summit underscored that inner peace is not just a personal journey but a powerful organizational asset.

For more information, please visit: www.sahajayogakar.org

