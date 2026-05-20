Business News | Sahm App Exceeds 2 Million Users, Marking a New Milestone in Its Growth Journey

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 20 (ANI): Sahm App today announced that it has exceeded 2 million users, marking a major milestone in the platform's growth journey and reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading investment platforms.

The milestone reflects growing demand for more intelligent, accessible, and interactive investment experiences, as investors increasingly seek platforms that combine market access with technology, education, and community engagement.

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As part of this continued evolution, Sahm App is advancing under the theme of "Limitless Like You," reflecting its commitment to supporting a new generation of investors with more connected, flexible, and forward-looking investment experiences.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital (KSA) and Sahm Financial Limited (DIFC), said, "Reaching 2 million users is an important milestone for Sahm App and reflects the changing expectations of investors today. Investors are becoming more engaged, more informed, and more connected to the market than ever before. At Sahm, we believe investment platforms should not only provide market access, but also equip users with the tools, knowledge, and community needed to make more confident investment decisions."

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To support these evolving investment behaviors, Sahm App continues to strengthen its integrated investment ecosystem through product innovation, investor education, and community engagement -- bringing together capabilities that traditionally exist across multiple platforms into a more connected and seamless investment experience.

Sahm AI, an advanced investment assistant, has recorded more than 1 million interactions, supporting users in analyzing market information and identifying investment opportunities more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Sahm Community -- the first Arabic-native investor community integrated within a trading platform -- has grown into one of the region's most active online investor engagement spaces, with more than 600,000 users participating in discussions and exchanging market insights in real time.

Investor education also remains a core component of the platform experience. Through Sahm Academy, the platform offers a broad range of educational resources, including structured courses, in-depth articles, practical tutorials, and offline workshops. To date, Sahm Academy has generated more than 2.34 million content views and over 30,000 course likes, reflecting growing investor interest in financial learning and long-term investment education.

In parallel, Sahm App continues to broaden access to a wider range of investment products, including equities, ETFs, and derivatives, supporting increasingly diversified investment strategies and broader participation in capital markets.

Steven Chou added, "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building a long-term platform centered on strong governance, regulatory compliance, and user experience. By continuously listening to our users and advancing our product capabilities, we aim to create a more intelligent and connected investment experience that supports investors in accessing broader market opportunities."

Sahm App is a fintech-driven investment and stock trading platform built for retail investors across the MENA region. It offers seamless and secure access to both Saudi and U.S. equities through an intuitive, Arabic-first interface. The platform provides a wide range of investment products -- including equities, ETFs, options, and more -- enabling users to build diversified portfolios across different markets from a single app. It combines powerful trading tools, AI-driven insights, real-time data, investor education, and an active community in one intuitive ecosystem.

Since launching in December 2023, Sahm App has grown rapidly to over 2 million users, establishing itself as one of the leading and fastest-growing investment platforms in the region.(ANI)

Disclaimer:

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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