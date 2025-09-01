SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025, the Biggest Business Awards, hosted by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. on 17th August 2025, was an evening that combined glamour, recognition, and inspiration. The 6th edition of the prestigious awards was organised at a renowned venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where achievers across entertainment, business, and lifestyle were celebrated for their outstanding contributions. The evening shined brighter with the presence of the stunning Kajol Devgan, who graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Among the most notable winners was Sanjay Agarwal Pvt. Ltd., which proudly claimed the title of Best Construction Company in North India on 17th August 2025, cementing its reputation as a leader in the construction sector.

The award was proudly received by Sanjay Agarwal (MD), Vaibhav Aggarwal (CEO), Shalini Aggarwal, and Ms. Simran Aggarwal, who together represented the company's legacy and commitment to excellence. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition at the Global Excellence Awards 2025 is a testament to our dedication, hard work, and vision for building a better tomorrow. Our journey in construction has always been guided by integrity, innovation, and the trust of our clients. I thank Brand Empower for acknowledging our efforts and dedicate this honour to our entire team who have been the true backbone of our success." His words reflected the values of the company, which has consistently set new benchmarks in the construction industry in North India.

The star-studded awards night also saw some of the most celebrated talents from the entertainment industry being honoured. Roshni Walia received the award for Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik was recognised for his exceptional role as the Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad). OTT stars were in the spotlight too, with Aanchal Singh winning Promising Face OTT (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein) and Varun Sood bagging the Breakthrough Performer OTT (Call Me Bae). Dance and music brought energy to the stage as Lauren Gottlieb was awarded for Best Performance Dance (The Royals) and Sudhir Yaduvanshi earned the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). The paparazzi world had its champions with Varinder Chawla crowned Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Viral Bhayani celebrated as the Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Music talent continued to shine as Ankita Bhattacharyya received the honour for Excellence in Singing & Performing. The youth entertainment space was recognised with Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari winning for Most Popular Youth Show (Campus Beats Season 4), while Darshan Kumaar was applauded for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Alongside celebrities, leading brands were celebrated -- LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, was honoured as the Most Trusted Brand - Electronics Segment, while GIVA, represented by Khemraj, Sr. AM, was awarded the title of Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, reaffirming their influence and customer trust.

The Global Excellence Awards & Convention 2025 yet again lived up to its legacy of celebrating visionaries across industries. Over the years, the platform has been associated with iconic personalities including Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who have all added to the event's credibility. This 6th edition, under the leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, ensured that achievers across diverse sectors were recognised on one of India's most respected stages. The event was made possible with the support of reputed partners: Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. as Co-Sponsor, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as B2B Partner, Natural Therapy India as Wellness Partner, and Local Dukaan as eCommerce Partner. With its powerful recognitions, glitz, and grandeur, the Global Excellence Awards 2025 once again proved to be a landmark celebration of success and inspiration.

