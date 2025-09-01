Mumbai, September 1: White House trade advisor Peter Navarro stirred up controversy again after his "Brahmins profiteering" remark, his justification for US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India as a "punishment" for buying Russian oil. Peter Navarro's remarks were met with strong reactions from political leaders, economists, and netizens alike.

Donald Trump's trade aide Navarro claimed India did not buy much oil from Russia before its full-scale assault on Ukraine, but now it was fueling "the Russian war machine." He also tried to defend Trump's punitive tariffs on Indian exports and claimed New Delhi's ties with Moscow and Beijing were undermining global stability. US Tariffs: Donald Trump’s Stand Against India Likely To Hit Interests.

What Did Peter Navarro Say?

"India is nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin...You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," Navarro said, alleging that Indian refiners were buying discounted Russian crude, processing it, and exporting it at a premium. It kills Ukrainians...And what do we have to do as taxpayers? We've got to send them more money," Peter Navarro told Fox News.

Peter Navarro Receives Backlash Over 'Brahmins' Remark

Navarro’s statement, arguably the most pointed yet, sparked strong reactions, prompting a rebuttal from Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of PM Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, as well as criticism from opposition leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leader Pawan Khera. Indians Travelling to United States Fall for 1st Time in Over 20 Years, June Numbers Down 8%, Says US Tourism Office.

Sanjeev Sanyal said Peter Navarro's 'jab" revealed who, in the United States, controls the narrative about India. "This is derived directly from 19th century colonial jibes going back to the likes of James Mill. Edward Said's point about Orientalism is perhaps more correct for India than his original thesis on Middle East," Sanyal wrote.

'Peter Navarro's Jab Tells Who Controls Narratives About India': Sanjeev Sanyal

Priyanka Chaturvedi, while acknowledging different uses of the word 'brahmin' in the US, also ripped into Peter's ''Brahmins' remark. "The usage of the word Brahmin (yes elite Boston Brahmins US context am aware) by someone senior in US Administration cannot come out of the blue in India’s context, this was deliberate. So please sit out on explaining this one," she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Peter Navarro Over 'Brahmins' Remark

According to NDTV, Pawan Khera said the United States cannot make such "baseless statements".

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 31, the US Embassy in India put out a message on X praising the “enduring friendship” between Washington and New Delhi, but the timing of the post was not lost on many. Some called it damage repair after Peter Navarro's fiasco. “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People,” the post read.

US Embassy in India Hails US-India Ties

The post also landed just as PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were set to begin their bilateral talks in Tianjin, after being seen sharing both a hug and an unusual car ride at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2025.

