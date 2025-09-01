Stand-up comedian Samay Raina was embroiled in a major controversy in February 2025 after his popular show India's Got Latent was accused of promoting obscenity and vulgar content. The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the panel members in the episode, made controversial remarks about a contestant's parents, triggering widespread criticism on social media and legal drama. Amid this, Samay Raina, who recently announced his India tour, Samay Raina is Alive and Unfiltered, performed in Mumbai on August 29 and 30 and expressed his gratitude after performing for a massive crowd of 25,000 people. ‘Alive and Unfiltered’: Stand-Up Comedian Samay Raina Announces India Tour Months After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy – Deets Inside.

Samay Raina Performs for 25,000 People Months After ‘IGL’ Controversy

On Sunday (August 31), Samay Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his recent Mumbai show, where he performed for 25,000 people. He wrote in the caption, "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind."

Samay Raina Pens Note of Gratitude As He Performs for 25,000 People in Mumbai Months After ‘IGL’ Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

About Samay Rain’s Still Alive and Unfiltered India Tour

Samay Raina's Still Alive And Unfiltered India Tour kicked off on August 15 in Bengaluru. After his recent performance in Mumbai, the stand-up comedian will now perform in Kolkata on September 6 and 7, followed by Chennai on September 19 and 20. He will also perform in Pune on September 26, 27 and 28 and wrap the tour with three shows in Delhi on October 3, 4 and 5. ‘Where Will All This End’: Supreme Court Asks Comedian Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar to Apologise for Insensitive Remarks Against Persons With Disability.

About India’s Got Latent Controversy

During an episode of Samay Rain's talent show India's Got Latent in February 2025, content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, sparked massive controversy after he made a joke about parents having sex, attracting angry reactions from netizens on the internet. He said, "Would you rather watch you parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The controversial episode also featured other content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and Jaspreet Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).