Business News | Sanjivani Parenteral Limited Reports FY26 Full-Year Results; EBITDA Stood at Rs 114 Mn with PAT at Rs 66.94 Mn

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Sanjivani Paranteral Limited (Sanjivani, The Company) (BSE:531569), one of the emerging players in the pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing sector, continued to strengthen its operational performance during the year through improved efficiencies, focused execution, and a customer-centric approach across its business segments, and has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY26.K

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Highlights

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Q4 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 138.09 mn,

* EBITDA of ₹ 21.73 mn

* EBITDA Margin of 15.74%

* PAT of ₹ 5.48 mn

* PAT Margin of 3.97%

* EPS of ₹ 0.49

Segment-wise Performance:

* Injectables: Revenue stood at ₹46.70 mn, contributing 44.43% of revenue from operations.

* Tablets: Revenue grew by ~11.1% YoY to ₹54.60 mn, with contribution increasing to 51.95% of revenue from operations.

* Nutraceuticals: Revenue stood at ₹3.81 mn, accounting for 3.62% of revenue from operations.

Market-wise Performance:

* Exports (incl. incentives): Contributed 85.26% of revenue from operations (₹89.62 mn), while domestic accounted for 14.74%.

* Core markets (CIS, Middle East & Africa, Latin America): Contributed ~76.09% of revenue from operations, amounting to ~₹80.0 mn.

FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 697.56 mn

* EBITDA of ₹ 114.00 mn

* EBITDA Margin of 16.34%

* PAT of ₹ 66.94 mn

* PAT Margin of 9.60%

* EPS of ₹ 5.49

Segment-wise Performance:

* Injectables: Revenue stood at ₹346.15 mn, contributing 53.45% of revenue from operations.

* Tablets: Revenue grew by Approx. 7.5% YoY to ₹279.14 mn, with contribution rising to 43.10% of revenue from operations.

* Nutraceuticals: Revenue stood at ₹22.35 mn, contributing 3.45% of revenue from operations.

Market-wise Performance:

* Exports (incl. incentives): Contributed 78.50% of revenue from operations (₹508 mn), while domestic contributed 21.50%.

* Core markets (CIS, Middle East & Africa, Latin America): Accounted for ~77.01% of revenue from operations, amounting to ~₹498.75 mn.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ashwani Khemka, Chairman & Managing Director of Sanjivani Paranteral Limited, said, "FY26 has been a year of steady operational progress and focused execution for Sanjivani Paranteral Limited. The commencement of commercial production at our newly established IV Fluid Infusion Plant in Pune marks a significant milestone in strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our healthcare product portfolio. Equipped with advanced technology and sustainable infrastructure, the facility is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality, and support growing demand across domestic and export markets.

Our continued focus on quality manufacturing, disciplined cost management, and long-term customer relationships has enabled us to maintain stable business performance in a dynamic operating environment. This expansion further strengthens our market presence and positions the Company for scalable and sustainable long-term growth as we move into FY27. We remain committed to evaluating new growth opportunities and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational scale and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Sanjivani Paranteral Limited

Sanjivani Parenteral Limited (BSE: 531569) is engaged in the pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing business, with a focus on delivering quality products and maintaining strong operational standards. The Company continues to strengthen its presence through operational excellence, customer-centric execution, and continuous focus on quality and compliance.

With a commitment towards sustainable growth and long-term value creation, the Company continues to focus on enhancing manufacturing capabilities, improving efficiencies, and expanding its business presence across key markets.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 697.56 mn, EBITDA of ₹ 114.00 mn & PAT of ₹ 66.94 mn on consolidated basis.

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