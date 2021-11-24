Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Talview, a leading provider of an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution, today announces that Sanjoe Tom Jose, Co-founder and CEO of Talview, was named the winner of The HRO Today Association Awards - Thought Leadership and HR Excellence (Provider) - for the North America Region.

Under Sanjoe's leadership, Talview recently closed USD15.5 million in Series B funding to transform and accelerate the development of the company's award-winning Talview Measurement Platform.

Talview reduces time-to-hire for global enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies, through orchestrating talent workflows for unbiased resume scoring, AI-powered candidate insights, audio and video interviews, and proctoring while providing a 360-degree view of talent potential, performance, and credentials.

Sanjoe also invented the recruitment methodology called Instahiring, which beats the dreaded hiring lag that impacts quality of hiring, cost of hiring, and candidate experience. He also conceptualized AI-based Talent Measurement tools such as the Talview Behavioral Insights, Talview Interview Insights, and Talview Proctoring Solution.

"We see this award as further validation of our vision to continue innovating and meeting the newfound demands of the Talent Measurement industry, especially in moments of crisis like the pandemic," said Sanjoe Tom Jose. "I am proud to work alongside one of the most innovative teams who is disrupting and redefining how we measure the talent lifecycle in a digitized world. With our AI-enabled measurement platform, our customers have a holistic view of talent potential, performance, and certifications to ensure equal opportunity for all."

According to The HRO Today Association Awards, the annual recognition program highlights the essential work that HR professionals do regarding leadership, collaboration, and innovation. The nomination process also "offers people, teams, partners, and companies the opportunity to share best practices and successes so colleagues, and the industry as a whole, can benefit from their experience." This year, more than 100 senior HR executives attended the virtual awards event.

For more information about the HRO Today Association Awards and a list of the 2021 winners, see here: https://www.hrotoday.com/awards/hro-today-association-awards/

