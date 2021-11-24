Thanksgiving Day 2021 is almost here! As the fun, festive day is all set to occur in the US, the very famous and one of the most important Christmas Parades is ready to take to the streets. Yes, we're talking about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 that will take place on November 25, Thursday in New York City. Known to be the world's largest parade, Macy's Christmas Parade is a three-hour procession where Macy's store workers and various volunteers perform and act while featuring Broadway shows in between. However, the main attraction of the parade are large floats and character balloons that fly high in the sky on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, Macy's will hold the 95th edition of its iconic Santa Claus Parade and looking at its preparations, the event is surely going to be a hit! Another reason that Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will attract the largest number of spectators this year is because last year, the parade was downsized due to COVID-19 in place. But Macy's Parade 2021 is open once again to the public. The procession will begin in Central Park West and will head onto a six-mile march to Macy's Herald Square flagship store. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: From Its Origin to Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About The Annual Celebration in New York.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Date And Time: The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. (ET) across all time zones on November 25, Thursday. The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will have 28 floats, marching bands, 15 giant character balloons and performances from big stars.

When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Parade From Home: With many virtual options available to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021, the live march will be aired by NBC and Telemundo in its official time zone, that is, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Audiences can also watch the highly-anticipated parade on a live stream through Peacock, NBC's streaming service. In case you do not have access to the official streaming channels, Hulu Live TV and fuboTV will give you the live TV service while seated at home.

A Perfect Sneak Peek Into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Preparations:

Be it the character balloons that attract you or the fascinating floats that amaze you, do not miss on the year's most important parade in the US and make sure you witness the much-awaited Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021.

