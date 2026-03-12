India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12: Sarbabharatiya Sangeet O Sanskriti Parishad officially commenced its 48th Annual Convocation yesterday, March 11, at the historic Mahajati Sadan, Kolkata. The three-day event, running from March 11 to 13, celebrates the institution's legacy of cultural service and its mission to bridge traditional heritage with a modernized future.

A Successful Commencement (March 11)The convocation opened successfully on Wednesday with a mesmerizing cultural presentation by the Ratna 1st Position holder. A major highlight of the first day was the formal conferral of the prestigious "Life time Achievement" Award and the "Sanskritir Sainik" Award, honoring individuals dedicated to the preservation of Indian traditional arts.

Grand Inauguration and Kalamani Awards Today (March 12)Following the successful start, Sarbabharatiya Sangeet O Sanskriti Parishad holds its formal Inauguration Ceremony today, Thursday, March 12. Today's high-profile schedule includes:

- Cultural Performance: A presentation by the Visharad 1st Position holder starting at 1:00 P.M..

- Main Ceremony: The traditional lamp-lighting at 3:30 P.M., followed by the Kalamani Award giving ceremony.

- Title Distribution: The evening session will see the distribution of "Ratnamani" titles and degrees to over 1,200 merit holders.

Closing Day Celebrations (March 13)The convocation will conclude tomorrow, Friday, March 13, with a full day dedicated to the continued conferral of degrees and certificates. As a premier cultural examination board, the institution will recognize thousands of successful students in Music, Dance, and Fine Arts, marking the next chapter in their professional artistic journeys.

A Global Cultural LegacyEstablished in 1976 and recognized by the Calcutta Municipal Corporation with a Landmark Heritage Board, Sarbabharatiya Sangeet O Sanskriti Parishad currently oversees the training of over eight lakh students globally through its extensive network of affiliated centers.

"As we celebrate this 48th milestone, our mission remains to ensure that traditional Indian art is not only preserved but stands tall in the modern academic world," stated the Parishad leadership.

Event Details:

- Venue: Mahajati Sadan, Kolkata

- Dates: March 11 - 13, 2026

- Official Website: https://www.sssparishad.org

