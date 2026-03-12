Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has become the centre of intense social media discussion following reports of a significant change to his name. The development comes just days after news surfaced regarding a divorce petition filed by his mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, ending her 27-year marriage to the Tamil superstar. Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay UNFOLLOWS Actor on Instagram After His Mom Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Changes His Surname?

According to reports from M9News and other regional outlets, Jason Sanjay has notably omitted his father’s name from his professional identity. As he prepares for his directorial debut with the film Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan, industry insiders noticed that the young filmmaker is now using the signature "Jason Sanjay S."

Social media users and fans have pointed out that the "S" in his name now stands for Sangeetha, his mother’s name, rather than following the traditional practice of using the father’s initial. This move is being widely interpreted as a public show of solidarity with his mother during the ongoing family crisis.

Social Media Activity Signals Tensions

The name change is not the only digital move that has caught the public’s eye. Recently, fans observed that Jason Sanjay unfollowed his father, Vijay, on Instagram. While some fans argue that Jason may never have followed his father’s official accounts to begin with, the timing of the discovery coinciding with the divorce filing has fueled speculation of a deep rift within the family.

Reports suggest that Jason has maintained his connections with other industry figures and family friends on social media but has distanced himself from his father’s digital presence and his newly formed political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

More About Vijay-Sangeetha’s Divorce Row

The controversy began on February 27, 2026, when Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu District Court. The petition, which quickly went viral, cited grounds of infidelity, mental cruelty, and neglect. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Revising Committee Screening POSTPONED Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case.

The legal filing alleged that the relationship between the couple had been strained since 2021. The news has sent shockwaves through both the film industry and the political landscape, as Vijay is currently transitioning away from cinema to focus on his political career ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).