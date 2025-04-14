VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE - SSEGL), one of the leading name in India's engineering and construction landscape, has secured a landmark order valued at Rs219.22 Crore (including GST) from M/s. Ceylon Beverage Can Private Limited, Chennai -- a company owned by former Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralidaran.

Also Read | Donald Trump Assassination Plot: Teenager Allegedly Kills Mother and Stepfather, Lives With Bodies for Weeks in Wisconsin To Fund US President's Assassination Plan in Attempt To Overthrow US Government.

The scope of work under this contract includes execution of Civil, PEB, MEP, Solar, and Processing Pipeline Work, along with coordination for Plant & Machinery for two greenfield factory sites located at:

* Plot No. A-9, Supa Parner Industrial Park, Ahilyanagarr, Maharashtra - 414301

Also Read | Newcastle United 4-1 Manchester United Premier League 2024-25: Harvey Barnes Strikes Twice As Magpies Extend Winning Streak to Five With Thumping Win Over Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

* Plot No. 146, Kellambally Industrial Area, Badanaguppe, Chamarajanagara, Karnataka - 571313

The total estimated order value stands at Rs219.22 Crore (inclusive of GST), with project execution expected to be completed by March 2026.

Commenting on the recent order, G Thiyagu, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, said, "We are proud to announce this prestigious order from M/s. Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., led by cricketing icon Muttiah Muralidaran. This project underscores the trust global entities place in Sathlokhar Synergys to deliver on complex, multi-disciplinary infrastructure assignments.

Our strong and growing relationship with Muttiah Muralidaran has been built on mutual respect and a shared vision for excellence and innovation in industrial development. We are honoured to contribute to his company's expansion in India.

The two-factory initiative reflects not only our strength in integrated engineering solutions but also our growing footprint across diverse geographies. With this order, we continue our trajectory of expanding the order book with high-value, technically intensive projects. This new engagement significantly strengthens our order book and reaffirms our leadership in India's industrial infrastructure space."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)