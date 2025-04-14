Mumbai, April 14: Harvey Barnes struck twice in the second half as Newcastle United extended their winning streak to five with a commanding 4-1 win over Manchester United at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Led by assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones in the absence of Eddie Howe—who was hospitalised on Friday—the Magpies started brightly and dominated from the outset. Sandro Tonali gave the hosts a deserved lead with a superb volley after Alexander Isak’s delicate lofted assist. Lyon 2-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rayan Cherki's Stoppage Time Goal Denies Red Devils Win As Ruben Amorim's Side Settle For Draw.

Despite their dominance, Newcastle were pegged back late in the first half which started when Manuel Ugarte won the ball well in midfield and invited Diogo Dalot to charge forward. The right wing-back timed the release of his pass to Garnacho well, and the Argentina international slotted past Pope and into the far corner of the net.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

But the second half belonged entirely to Newcastle. Just three minutes after the restart, Tino Livramento’s deep cross was kept alive by Jacob Murphy, whose sharp cutback was finished with precision by Barnes for his first. Barnes then added his second on 64 minutes when Noussair Mazraoui slipped over in possession but Barnes didn't hesitate, picking up the ball and shifting through the gears.

His run took him right through the middle of the Manchester United centre halves and his attempt rocketed into the top right-hand corner. Newcastle never let up. Manchester United, managed by Ruben Amorim, offered little in response after falling behind.

The final blow came in the closing stages when Altay Bayındır’s misplaced pass was seized upon by Joelinton, who teed up Bruno Guimarães to slot home Newcastle’s fourth. Despite an initial equaliser, United were outplayed and outfought. They now sit 14th in the Premier League table, while Newcastle’s fifth straight win propels them into the top four, intensifying their Champions League push.

