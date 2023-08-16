SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 16: Savensa Business Solutions Private Limited, a leading service provider in Karnataka, which specialises in aiding customers with unsecured loans from several top BANKs and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) has recently inaugurated two new branches. With the new branches located in the Shivamogga and Chamrajanagara districts in Karnataka, Savensa aims to expand its customer base by a whopping 60 per cent, thus drastically boosting the profitability of the company. Also, as per the company, the latest expansion will attract a diverse pool of people from different regions of Karnataka, complementing the company's online efforts, which have been successfully helping customers across India secure various kinds of loans.

Also Read | Scissors in Stomach: Woman Begins Protest Before Kerala Secretariat As Rahul Gandhi Writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeking His Intervention.

Another purpose behind this robust expansion plan is to ride the wave of the progress of emerging cities such as Shivamogga and Chamrajanagara. Not only have the new branches, within a short period of their operations, garnered much praise and traction from the customers but also had a positive impact on the economy of the developing or rural areas. In addition to serving the needs of rural customers, the business solutions provider has generated employment in rural areas, thus further empowering the remote zones.

The vision to help the rural population reflects Savensa's customer-centricity, a reputation that the two previously established branches, situated in Bangalore and Mysore had long established. In fact, the expansion plan itself is in answer to the growing demand for loans in the market. Moreover, as part of the new development, Savensa will not just enhance its services and branch operations but also provide quick on-spot service to its customers.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Second Stage Preliminary Round Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

Currently, Savensa is an authorized channel partner for major banks such as HDFC, AXIS, ICICI, YES Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, among others, while the organisation’s NBFC partners are Fullerton, Bajaj Finance, Chola Mandalam Finance, Incred Finance, etc. Further, the company’s services include providing assistance for Personal Loans, Business Loans, Doctor's Loans for medical professionals and allied practitioners, Home Loans, and Credit Cards.

About the expansion, Anilkumar M., the Founder and CEO of Savensa said, “ We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new branches. We reckon that many financial service and product companies don't cater to the needs of remote customers. On the other hand, via this expansion, Savensa, which currently extensively employs many professionals from rural backgrounds, only seeks to better tap into the potential of rural India. Moreover, given our long-standing experience in the market, we are confident of the exponential growth of Digital Lending Services in India. This is why we believe that at this stage, the expansion of our presence will be a pivotal strategic step towards optimum reach.”

Further, about the expansion, the founder added, “But all said and done, this expansion is a testament to our grit in providing the best possible services to the customers. This milestone achievement marks the long way we have come, overcoming several challenges in the domain, expanding from a small team of 10 to 100+ dedicated candidates, who are resolved to serve the best interest of our customers.”

Since the company’s inception, Savensa’s expert-driven services are guided by the astute business vision of Anilkumar M., who has several years of experience in the financial services domain. After his Diploma in Computer Science from Mysore, the founder has, over the years, played leading roles across several major financial organisations, including HDFC Bank.

What makes Savensa an attractive business solutions provider is its first-rate, hassle-free customer service from providing details on the loan to its disbursement. To begin with, the company, understanding the debilitating process often involved with loans, handholds the customer in choosing the best banking or NBFC partner as per the individual needs of the borrower. Further, Savensa not only strives to expedite the time involved in loan disbursement but also doesn’t charge any fees to the customers, leading to an excellent customer experience.

Another feature of Savensa’s customer service that adds to customer satisfaction is the Doorstep Service they offer, as per the requested convenient time, to collect documents and for helping with the login and processing and disbursement of loans. The company also services the PAN India Personal Loan process.

To conclude, it suffices to say that with the expansion, Savensa will now have the additional manpower and operational strength to fulfill its vision of serving more and more people in the days to come.

For more information, visit: www.savensa.co.in, https://www.facebook.com/SavensaBusinessPRO/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)