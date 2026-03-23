PNN

New Delhi [India], March 23: Reinforcing the need for collaborative climate action, SBI Foundation convened the CONSERW Conclave 2026, bringing together leaders from industry, government, civil society, and climate experts to deliberate on practical pathways for strengthening urban environmental resilience in India.

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Organised under SBIF CONSERW, the Foundation's flagship programme focused on environment and sustainability, the conclave centred on the theme 'Conserving Urban Ecosystems and Green Spaces: Air and Water for a Changing Climate.' The platform facilitated solution-oriented dialogue on some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing Indian cities today, including air pollution, water stress, heat risk, and the degradation of urban green and blue spaces.

Experts highlighted the growing vulnerability of urban ecosystems to climate pressures such as rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, heatwaves, flooding, and deteriorating air and water quality. Deliberations emphasised that green and blue infrastructure - including urban forests, lakes, wetlands, and green corridors - are critical ecological buffers for cities navigating climate risks and exploring implementable climate solutions.

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Participants examined scalable models for climate adaptation, strategies for pollution mitigation, and opportunities for corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments to strengthen urban climate resilience. The conclave underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration, bringing together corporate leaders, policymakers, NGOs, technology innovators, and community representatives to jointly identify solutions that can be implemented at scale across Indian cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Swapan Dhar, Managing Director, SBI Foundation, said, "Climate action today requires collaboration across sectors, institutions, and communities. Through the CONSERW Conclave, SBI Foundation has sought to create a platform where industry, experts, civil society, and policymakers can come together to co-create solutions that strengthen urban resilience. While SBI Foundation is extensively working toward Sustainable Environment Conservation, this Conclave aims to bring the prudent actionable pathways that will impel strategic, long-term goals of SBI Foundation."

The conclave included two expert panel discussions addressing urban ecosystem resilience and pollution mitigation. The first panel explored the role of CSR in strengthening climate adaptation through investments in green infrastructure and restoration of urban ecosystems. The second panel focused on identifying scalable solutions to tackle air and water pollution in Indian cities, highlighting the role of technology, innovation, partnerships, and community engagement in delivering long-term environmental outcomes.

Participants also engaged in focused breakout discussions covering themes such as urban heat risk reduction, air pollution mitigation, water security, and restoration of urban green spaces. These working sessions enabled stakeholders to identify priority intervention areas, replicable project models, and partnership opportunities that can guide future climate initiatives.

Commenting on the significance of the platform, Shri Jagannath Sahoo, President & COO, SBI Foundation, said, "The climate challenge is complex and multi-dimensional, and therefore demands coordinated action across sectors. Platforms such as the CONSERW Conclave help align perspectives between corporates, policymakers, practitioners, and communities. Our focus is on enabling partnerships and knowledge exchange that translate into impactful, scalable solutions for cleaner, healthier, and more climate-resilient cities."

Key insights and recommendations emerging from the discussions will be consolidated into a Whitepaper, which will serve as a reference document for CSR leaders, policymakers, urban planners, and development practitioners. The document will outline strategic priorities, scalable intervention models, and policy recommendations to support long-term climate resilience in urban India.

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