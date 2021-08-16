Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced several offers, including a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees for car loan customers across all channels.

The customers can further enjoy the facility of up to 90 per cent on-road financing. SBI is offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a car loan via YONO and avail interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum. For gold loan customers, the bank is offering a reduction of 75bps in interest rates. Customers can now avail of gold loans at 7.5 per cent per annum. The bank has further waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for a gold loan via YONO. For its personal and pension loan customers, SBI has announced a 100 per cent waiver in processing fees across all channels. The bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to Covid warriors that is frontline healthcare workers applying for personal loans. For retail depositors, the bank has introduced platinum term deposits to mark 75 years of Independence. Customers can now get additional interest benefit up to 15 bps on term deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors till September 14. C S Setty, Managing Director for retail and digital banking, said these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations.

"It is our constant endeavour at SBI to offer the best financing solutions to all our valued customers and help them fulfill their needs and requirements," he said in a statement. (ANI)

