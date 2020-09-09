New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd said on Wednesday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Namrata Kaul as an independent director for a term of three consecutive years effective from November 6, 2019 till November 5, 2022.

She had been a director on the board of Deutsche Bank India and is currently an independent director on the boards of Vivriti Capital, Vivriti Asset Management and Bhopal Smart City Corporation.

The company also appointed Arnab Roy as a whole-time director for three years with effect from June 16 till June 15, 2023.

He has been associated with Schneider Electric Infrastructure since March 2017 as the Chief Financial Officer.

The company has appointed Mayank Holani as the new Chief Financial Officer in place of Arnab Roy from Wednesday. (ANI)

