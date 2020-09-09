New Delhi, September 9: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday directed that there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID19 testing in Delhi. However, the government maintained that tests will be conducted in accordance with an advisory issued by ICMR and as per orders issued by the Delhi government.

Here's what the Delhi govt said:

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed health ministry of the union territory to conduct coronavirus testing without doctor’s prescription. He had added that anyone could get himself tested for the virus. The decision has been taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 170140 recovered from COVID-19, while 22377 are still active. Meanwhile, 4618 people died due to COVID-19. It is to be known that Delhi Delhi is facing the second wave of COVID-19 as the cases have started to rise again in the national capital.

