New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/Target Media): Nutraceuticals are composed of bioactive ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, fibres, proteins (including enzymes), probiotics (including prebiotics and synbiotics), and amino acids that assist in the prevention and management of diseases including hereditary problems, nutritional disease, and allergies.

The Nutraceutical industry has been witnessing innovation in the form of delicious chewable tablets, gummies, and lozenges, as a popular alternative to traditional pills for their health benefits, shelf life, quality, and safety. Nutraceuticals may provide a means to reduce the increasing burden on the health care system by a continuous preventive mechanism.

With growing awareness, the number of people opting for dietary supplements has been increasing. Higher purchasing power has prompted Indians to be more health-conscious and adopt a healthy diet routine completed with the consumption of nutritional supplements. Thus, there is a need for more awareness programs like that of ENAC® Informed Consumer Choice on the significance of nutraceuticals.

Dr. Anish Desai is working closely on the pharmacological basis of nutraceuticals with an evidence-based approach. He mentioned, "Observing 'International Nutraceutical Day' on 2nd September will spread awareness among the healthcare professionals regarding the preventive and therapeutic benefits of nutraceuticals".

Using evidence-based clinical data, ENAC® has developed a compendium for various nutraceuticals and evaluated the health benefits of these nutraceuticals in humans. In conversation with Sandeep Gupta, The Nutracetuical Man of India, he mentioned "This inimitable 'The Ultimate Compendium of Nutraceuticals, Edition 1' is a trustworthy, easy-to-use resource for every academician, industry professionals, doctors, nutritionists, pharmacists, health professionals, health enthusiast, common consumers and literally everyone who wants to lead a healthier life".

He said, "Everytime interacting with the Apex Regulator, the major gap and lack of reference from Industry is to represent the scientific information and evidence in a format, so why not present some facts through such compendium which might be very useful as reference point for some of Key Nutraceuticals. The entire focus in this compendium is on the Clinical Studies and Evidence for some of the very important Nutraceuticals which has evolved as most essential in management of People's Health in both Healthy State and with Underlying Medical Conditions which can be highly value adding, and can prevent multiple complications to a larger extent with consistency. These can subside the medical condition alongside mainline therapy and may also help to improve the condition of people's health in disease state"

Nutraceuticals and Disease

Chronic diseases are becoming more prevalent, and it has been noted that millennial consumers prefer nutraceuticals over the prescription pharmaceuticals for treating a variety of ailments such as acne, baldness, nail abnormalities, and chronic diseases. Nutraceuticals have been demonstrated to have health-promoting, preventative, and therapeutic effects in the treatment of a wide range of disorders, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, obesity, and allergies.

From physiological to psychological health, Nutraceuticals have the potential to not only treat a wide array of illnesses but also boost energy, relieve anxiety, improve overall health, slow down aging and enhance sleep quality. Many nutraceuticals that are used for women's health are likely to have additional health beneficial effects, including antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory actions.

Nutraceuticals can be used as adjunctive treatment along with the standard of care in many disease conditions.

Immunity Boosters: Astaxanthin, Ashwagandha, Vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C,

omega-3, glutathione, Turmeric

Diabetes: Fenugreek, cinnamon, black seed, bitter gourd, omega-3

fatty acid

Obesity: Chitosan, fenugreek, vitamin C

Bone Health: Vitamin D, calcium, turmeric, resveratrol, omega-3, magnesium, folic acid, vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, lycopene

Sources of Nutraceuticals

The food sources used as nutraceuticals are all-natural and can be categorized.

1. Dietary fiber: Celluloses, hemicelluloses, gums

2. Probiotics: Lactobacillus, bifidobacterium

3. Prebiotics: Inulin and oligosaccharides

4. Postbiotics: Butyric acid

5. Good Fats: a-linolenic acid (ALA) from flaxseed oil, Eicosapentanoic acid (EPA), Docosahexanoic acid (DHA)

6. Antioxidants: glutathione, astaxanthin, tocotrienol, moringa, CoQ10, Amla, vitamin C and vitamin E

7. Polyphenols:Flavonols, flavones like pomegranate extract, grapeseed extract

8. Spices: turmeric, fenugreek, ginger, garlic

