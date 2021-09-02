New Delhi, September 2: The registration and application process for GATE 2022 has begun online on Thursday, September 2. Candidates who are interested in appearing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in to apply for the same. Earlier the registration process of the exam was set to begun from August 30, however it got postponed. GATE 2022 is being conducted by IIT-Kharagpur. TNDTE Result 2021: April Diploma Results Declared on tndte.gov.in; Check Direct Link and Steps To Download Exam Result.

The closing date of regular online registration or application process is September 24, 2021. The extended period for online registration with late fee ends on October 1, 2021. The admit cards for GATE 2022 will be available from January 3, 2022. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 tentatively. Candidates are required to register at gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html themselves before applying online. Scroll down to know hoe to apply for GATE 2022 once registered. NABARD Grade A, B Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Manger, Manager Prelims, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at nabard.org.

Here Is How To Apply For GATE 2022:

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Apply Online'

Then login by entering required credentials

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Candidates are also required to pay an application fee while the time of applying online. Aspirants need to scan and upload the colour copy of photo identity proof in the application for GATE 2022. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any queries, confusions while filing up the application form for GATE 2022.

As per the official notification, GATE 2022 test will be conducted over a duration of 3 hours. The paper will consist of of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks in CBT (computer based test) mode. GATE is a national-level examination on the basis of complete understanding of the aspirants in several undergraduate subjects. GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 subjects.

