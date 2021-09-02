Mumbai, September 2: Services of popular photo and video sharing app Instagram were down in many parts of the world on Tuesday. Instagram users took to Twitter to express their feelings over the outage. #IntagramDown was among the top trends. According to reports, Instagram users complained that the feed was not getting refreshed and the DMs were not working. Notably, Instagram shares its servers with Facebook and WhatsApp, the two apps did not report any issues. Instagram’s New ‘Sensitive Content Control’ Feature Allows Users To Restrict, Turn Off Sensitive Comments: Report.

According to Downdetector, a platform that keeps track of internet outages, Instagram services went down around 11 am in India and abroad, while the reports about the outage peaked at around 12:15 pm. Twitter is flooded with tweets about the outage with users expressing their frustration. The word "Instagram down" became trending key word on the search engines with users checking whether the services were down for them or globally.

In India, Instagram users from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities reported the outage. As of now, Facebook, which owns Instagram, has not reacted to the incident. It may soon address the issue through public communication channels. It remained unclear what caused the global outage. Users are advised not to reinstall the app as that will not solve the issue.

Instagram Down: Reactions From Users

Instagram Down My Heart pun :( — Raden Rauf AM (@radenrauf) September 2, 2021

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for thousands of users in early July this year. The technical issue that caused some users trouble accessing Facebook, Messenger, Workplace and Instagram was then resolved by the parent company.

