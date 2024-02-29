PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], February 29: Chandigarh University celebrated the National Science Day on Wednesday with the theme "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat" to emphasise the relevance of indigenous innovations by Indian scientists and the need to make India 'Atmanirbhar' through science for achieving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

On the occasion, innovators and scientific fraternity said India has made a giant leap in the past 10 years in the field of science and technology (S&T) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the budget for S&T department going up to Rs 16,603.94 crore for 2024-25 as compared to Rs 5,495 crore in 2014-15 budget.

They said the world has acknowledged India's scientific prowess under PM Modi with the success of various space programmes, increasing space activities in the country and Chandrayaan-3 mission in the past 10 years.

They said in the past decade, ISRO has launched an impressive 389 out of 424 foreign satellites, India has become the first country to hoist its flag on the southern pole of the Moon and successfully launched the Aditya Mission which shows India's increased prowess in space innovation under PM Modi.

Appreciating the Rs 1 lakh crore fund created by PM Modi government to provide low-cost loans for research and development, they said it shows Modi government's thrust on innovation, research, and development activities. The experts said India retained its 40th position on the annual Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023, as compared to 80th position in 2015, due to its vibrant start-up ecosystem under PM Modi government.

They said the number of Patents granted has seen an eight-fold growth from 5978 in2014-15 to 47735 in 2023, India ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world, in terms of number of publications in SCI journals India ranks 3rd now from 6th in 2013 and occupies 3rd rank in terms of number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering (nearly 25,000) after the USA and China. All this shows the nation's advancement in science and technology during the last 10 years under PM Modi, they said.

The chief guest, Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology presided over the inaugural ceremony. Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur and Dr Sukminder Kaur, Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh were the Guest of Honour at the event.

A Symposium was also held on the occasion on "Role of Science and Innovation towards Viksit Bharat". It was attended by Dr. Suman Singh (Director Health-Family Welfare AND Mission Director - National Health Mission) Union Territory, Chandigarh, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Mandal - IISER Mohali, Prof. (Dr.) Jitendra Kumar - IIT Ropar, Dr. Ashok Sharma Director, Balaji Pharmachem, Pvt. Ltd, Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Gupta, Chairman Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Dr. S K Rana - CEO BioAge Pvt Ltd, Mohali, Dr. Kalpana Sharma Director Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala and Prof. (Dr.) Rama Krishna, Dean (A & F) NITTIR, Chandigarh.

A project exhibition "Science @Viksit Bharat" was also organized on the occasion. In this, a diverse range of more than 250 innovative projects and activities were exhibited by students of Chandigarh University on various topics which included robotic car, Nano glow, soil testing, vertical farming, power generation from plants, agriculture, food products etc. Students explained the principles, application, and the societal relevance of the exhibits.

Students of different departments in the Chandigarh University also participated in various activity-based learning competitions related to science, which were held on the occasion for the students and prizes were distributed for the winners.

While first prize of Rs 8000 was given to Kashish Garg and Sakshi, in the Dynamic Model Competition for their project "D-9 Nano glow - Exploring luminescent nanotechnology". The second prize of Rs 5000 was given to Radhika and Rs 3000 was jointly given to Archana Verma, Jatin Kumar, Shivani and Sourav.

In the Static Model Competition, Rs 5000 was given to Divyanshu Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Laksha Sansanwal and Harsh Shukla as the first prize for the project on "S-112 Dovleur Oil: Analgesic Essential Oils", Rs 3000 as the second prize to Nikeeta Singh, Kapil Kumar and Peeu. A third prize of Rs 2000 was given to Neelanjana Das and Arshia.

In the school student category, the first prize was given to Sumit and Anshveer for their project "AVR Multi Robotic Car". Sukhman and Ridhima bagged the second prize in this category for their project on "Plant Cell".

In the "Healthcon : innovative Idea Competition", the first prize of Rs 3000 was given to Aadrica Walia, Pritpal Kaur and Kanishka Bhatia. The second prize of Rs 2000 was bagged by Palvi, Veepin Kumar and Pratham Dharmani.

PM Modi Govt's initiatives supporting science institutions, providing funds for research

In her inaugural address, Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Executive Director of Punjab State Council for Science, underlined support provided by the PM Narendra Modi's government to science and technology in the past 10 years.

"In the recent interim Budget, Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for research and development of India's emerging technologies. Additionally, the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill in 2023 outlines a dedicated outlay of 50,000 Crores over the next five years. While Modi Government has always supported science institutions, these initiatives specifically provide funds for research in private educational institutions like Chandigarh University," she said.

Dr Arora highlighted the growing appeal of science education and its positive impact on youth which is indicated by Punjab's thriving startup ecosystem. "Punjab boasts 1339 tech startups recognized by Government of India, including 30% women-led startups. The state witnessed the registration of over 400 startups in the exclusive fiscal year of 2023-24. Chandigarh University (CU) significantly contributed to the state's achievements in science and research. In 2022-23, Punjab filed 3405 patents, with CU accounting for 752 filings. Notably, CU generated Rs 6.4 Crores revenue through licensing 40 intellectual property rights in the financial year 2021-22," she added.

PM Modi govt's passed Bills for use of science and technology in dissemination of justice

Dr Sukminder Kaur, Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh, said for Viksit Bharat, the PM Modi government has taken a stern action and decisions for implementation and dissemination of justice.

"Recently three new Bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills, have been passed in the Parliament to replace the all old laws, Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, taught in India. What is new in these laws is that they have given more emphasis on use of science and technology exemplified by the implementation of platforms like e-prisons and e-courts. And now it is mandatory for the investigating officer to call the forensic experts at scene of crime for collection of evidence," she said.

India making huge strides under PM Modi, to achieve Viksit Bharat goal before 2047

Dr Suman Singh (Director Health-Family Welfare AND Mission Director - National Health Mission) Union Territory, Chandigarh, said PM Modi has set a goal for a developed India and it will be achieved much earlier with his efforts.

"We have immense potential in the country but unless it's showcased internationally we can't get the top standing at the globally. So this is the first step and we are making huge strides with the effort of our Prime Minister Modi And I am sure the goal of a developed India will be achived much earlier than 2047.

On growing role of women scientists in ISRO, she said,"Women just needed the opportunity and platform to showcase their potential. And the Prime Minister Modi has very honourably done this,".

PM Modi needed to lead the country in future also

Dr S K Rana, CEO, BioAge Pvt Ltd, Mohali, said, "India's giant leap in science and technology is being seen by the world in the past 10 years. The world has acknowledged India ever since PM Modi is leading the country. PM Modi has changed the mindset of the country which was not done by any other leadership in the country,".

"PM Modi has put a foundation for making India an innovation and start up hub. India needs PM Modi's continued leadership for sustaining this and the country's position as a manufacturing hub. PM Modi has created the atmosphere for the businesses to achieve their targets. PM Modi is needed to lead the country in future also so that he continues to make India a global powerhouse in innovation. There is no other alternative to PM Modi for this. The entire country is with PM Modi," he added.

PM Modi's focus on indigenous technologies vital for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Dr. Ashok Sharma Director, Balaji Pharmachem, Pvt. Ltd said, "PM Modi is focussing on indigenous technologies which is a very good initiative. Goal setting is very important and the PM has set a goal to make India a developed country by 2047. We have to make our efforts for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Leadership is very important for achieving this goal and no leader is as strong as PM Modi. His leadership is required for achieving this goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. India is becoming a global innovation hub under PM Modi as lots of investments are coming in India in this field. I urge everyone to support PM Modi in the coming elections so that India continues to make huge strides towards becoming a superpower under his leadership,".

