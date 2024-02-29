Every four years, the calendar throws us a curveball – Leap Day. And with it comes a special breed of humans known as Leap Day Babies, born on February 29th. These rare individuals have a birthday that only comes around once every four years, making them the ultimate age-defying champions. On this day, you can check out some of the best Leap Day memes and joke.

But being a Leap Day Baby isn't just about having a quirky birthday. It's about embracing the absurdity of a day that exists solely to correct the universe's inability to count days properly. It's about celebrating your birthday on February 28th three out of every four years and then, magically, on the actual day once in a blue moon (or should we say, once in a blue moon on Leap Day?).

Leap Day Babies have a unique sense of humor, which is probably why they're also the kings and queens of sharing funny memes and jokes about their special day. From "I'm only 7 years old, but I've been alive for 28 years" to "Age is just a number... that I get to change every four years," Leap Day Babies have a knack for turning their unusual birthday into a source of amusement. As we celebrate an extra day given to us by the universe, let's check out some of the best Leap day memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEME THEFT (@meme__theft)

Ok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEALOGY (@tealogyofficial)

Yup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEALOGY (@tealogyofficial)

Smart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Scoop Asia (@thescoopasia)

Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triple M (@make_a_meme_memer_micah)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.J. Ellisson/Plot Your Work (@plotyourwork)

Geddit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie snow memes (@aussiesnowmemes)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaseline Positive (@vaseline_positive_)

So, as we celebrate Leap Day and honour the Leap Day Babies among us, let's raise a glass to these special individuals who bring a little extra humor and joy into our lives – even if they only get to do it once every four years. Cheers to the Leap Day Babies, the ageless wonders of the calendar!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).