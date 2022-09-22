Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Secret Haircare is on a constant venture to explore deeper into our traditional roots to uncover the secrets of Ayurveda, and today we are thrilled to share our newest secret, we call it 'Flango'. First of its kind, Flango is our blend of 100 per cent organic mango butter and flaxseed oil, creating the perfect natural hair conditioner that is built on traditional success and provides complete hair care.

https://prnewswire2-a.akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/189375100/serveFlavor/entryId/1_ghrcsvfs/flavorId/1_vtepoz9x/prn_folder/MNR/prn_id/Publish+Order+Part%3a+3656323-1+file+identifier%3a+3675678/prn_flavor/HD_MP4/prn_filename/Secret-Haircare-Flango-Launch

Also Read | Punjab: AAP Legislators Take Out March Against Cancellation of Special Assembly Session, Raise Slogans Against Congress, BJP.

'Mango' or better known as 'Manna' in Kerala, has been used for more than 4000 years in South Indian traditional medicine for its rejuvenating, moisturizing and most importantly healing properties. Its rich vitamin profile (i.e.Vitamin A, E & C) is highly effective in nourishing hair, improving hair health and maintaining a smooth texture. We extract the organic Mango butter from the fruit seed and add it unadulterated to the Flango hair conditioner. Mango Butter is comprised of various types of hydrophilic glycerin that pull moisture into your hair, hydrating and adding a lustrous shine, with no residue left behind. Mango butter is also abundant in numerous antioxidants that shield hair from destructive UV rays, dirt, pollutants and bacteria, protecting your hair from the harsh elements of the urban environment.

Flaxseeds are a well-known superfood and is considered a nutritional powerhouse for its combination of essential macro and micronutrients. It is one of the most nourishing plant-based food sources and has been consumed by humans for thousands of years. The Flango hair conditioner builds its base on the magical properties of the oils extracted from these tiny little golden-brown seeds that provide wholesome nourishment for your hair. Flaxseeds are packed with proteins, vitamins and fatty acids like Vitamin E, B, and omega-3, that deliver essential nutrition to make hair stronger, aid growth and improve manageability.

Also Read | Chup Movie Review: Critics Laud Dulquer Salmaan’s Performance in R Balki’s Thriller Co-Starring Sunny Deol!.

Secret Haircare's Flango hair conditioner also lists a fusion of various organic ingredients such as aloe vera hydrosol, almond oil, avocado oil, glycerin, jatamansi extract, candelilla wax, coconut oil and iscaguard peg as a part of its unique and effective composition.

With this exceptional combination of mango butter and flaxseed oil, Flango is an impeccable, all-natural hair conditioner that will do wonders for your mane. Enriched with the perfect concoction of essential botanical extracts, Flango hair conditioner will help you tame frizzy hair, provide deep conditioning, lock moisture and improve overall hair health and texture, all from the first use. Apply the Flango hair conditioner from mid-length to the end of your hair, after squeezing out the excess water post shampoo. Leave in for 3-5 minutes before a thorough rinse and be amazed by the secrets of traditional hair care.

Expanding the portfolio with new product categories, the efforts remain focused on making many more natural, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable products that are accessible to conscious consumers. Believing in the power of nature and its mystical secrets; it promises to deliver a wide range of high-quality organic self-care products through 'Secret Haircare' brand.

Check out the Flango conditioner and other amazing Secret Haircare products on our website: https://thesecrethaircare.com

Since its inception in 2018, Secret Haircare has dedicated its efforts to develop organic products combining traditional practices and ayurvedic ingredients. The secret is a brand that caters to resolving various hair and skin-related issues with ancient ayurvedic knowledge passed down through generations. Comprising of the highest quality organic ingredients sourced directly from the farm, all products at Secret Haircare are prepared through sustainable practices with the purest intentions. Our aim is to ensure authentic and effective organic hair-care is accessible to all conscious consumers.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)