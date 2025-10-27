PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Sejal Glass Limited (NSE: SEJALLTD, BSE: 532993), one of the leading architectural glass manufacturers, announced Unaudited Q2 and H1 FY26 Financial Results.

Q2 FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 105.04 Cr, YoY growth of 69.75%

* EBITDA of ₹ 17.89 Cr, YoY growth of 106.34%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 17.03%, YoY growth of 302 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 8.12 Cr, YoY growth of 231.43%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 7.73%, YoY growth of 378 BPS

* EPS of ₹ 7.95, YoY growth of 231.25

H1 FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 182.81 Cr, YoY growth of 59.03%

* EBITDA of ₹ 30.38 Cr, YoY growth of 89.40%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 16.62%, YoY growth of 266 BPS

* Net Profit of ₹ 12.53 Cr, YoY growth of 226.30%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.86%, YoY growth of 352 BPS

* EPS of ₹ 12.28, YoY growth of 225.73%

Operational Highlights

* In H1 FY26, international revenue contributed 72% and domestic revenue 28% to the total revenue.

* The Company has 3 Manufacturing Units in India and 1 Manufacturing Unit in the UAE.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited, said, "We are delighted with our robust Q2 performance, which underscores the strength of our brand and the growing demand for high-quality architectural glass solutions. Our international business grew by nearly 60% year-on-year, reflecting strong traction in export markets. With the Glasstech acquisition in the current Financial Year, the Company has 3 Manufacturing Units in India located at Silvassa, Taloja & Erode.

We continue to focus on enhancing our product mix by increasing the share of insulated and laminated glass in India and the UAE, along with introducing digitally printed glass through the Glasstech acquisition. These initiatives will further strengthen our value-added product portfolio and margin profile.

We remain very confident about the industry outlook, supported by sustained real estate and infrastructure growth in India and the GCC region. With strong demand visibility, expanding capacities, and operational excellence, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and value"

