Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO with H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia at the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies

BusinessWire India

Monrovia [Liberia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tome & Principe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Also Read | RMG Layoffs: Job Cuts Amid Real-Money Games Ban Affect Nearly 2,000 Employees, Says Report.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, "It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia and the Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. Together, we have provided 50 scholarships for young Liberian doctors in the fields of Fertility, Embryology, Sexual & Reproductive Care, Oncology, Diabetes care, Acute Medicine, Paediatrics, and Dermatology. Many of these doctors have become the first specialists in the public healthcare sector."

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother stated, "I was appointed as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother in 2024, and I am proud that we have achieved so much together. We have provided 50 scholarships to our local doctors in several critical specialties. I am especially honored that our current Minister of Health is among the distinguished Merck Foundation Alumni.

Also Read | 'No Open Gate': Bombay High Court Hints Only Trial Witnesses Can Challenge 2008 Malegaon Blast Acquittal.

Moreover, through the 'Educating Linda' program, we are supporting the education of 20 deserving girls. Together, we continue to make history in our country."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Liberia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/E3nOKzMfp74

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother": https://youtu.be/acM_7vF0zEU.

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/G2YlJgkagNQ

Merck Foundation has overall provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation, together with the Office of the First Lady of Liberia has also conducted Health Media Training program with the aim to build the capacity of local media representatives to raise awareness on critical social and health issues such as ending gender-based violence and female genital mutilation, supporting girl education and women's empowerment, and addressing health challenges like diabetes and hypertension.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Liberia for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Liberia, Merck Foundation is launching their children's storybooks in the country, to address important social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness.

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel: https://youtube.com/live/1xIeh0TCAuw

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

* 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

* 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

* 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

X: @MerckFoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Threads: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merckfoundation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)