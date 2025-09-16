Mumbai, September 16: The real-money gaming business has been severely affected by the introduction of the new Online Gaming Bill 2025 last month. Due to the shutdown of the RMG business in India, many companies, including Zupee, Probo, Hike and many other platforms, announced layoffs of hundreds of employees. As per a report, the ban on the industry led to thousands of people being jobless.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 prohibits all online real-money games to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress, as per the Indian government. As per a report by The ET, nearly 2,000 employees were affected by the layoffs due to the ban on the RMG business in India. Many big companies have announced layoffs of their employees and shut down their operations. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off More Than 200 Contractors Working on AI Projects Including Gemini and AI Overviews, Says Report.

RMG Layoffs Affected Multiple Companies, Thousands of Employees

The report highlighted that several big names, including MPL (Mobile Premier League), Head Digital Works, Zupee, Games24x7 and PokerBaazi. The Economic Times said that the top seven RMG companies employed about 6,000 people, citing Xpheno staff firm. It said that one of the companies had already started laying off employees way before the announcement. It mentioned that Gameskraft was preparing to lay off 700 employees by October 31, 2025, as it had already suspended its real-money games business in India.

Amid the RMG business shutdowns, senior officials reportedly began exploring exits , and many have started second jobs. Recently, Kavin Bharti Mittal announced shutting down Hike (which operated Rush) amid an industry-wide ban. Winzo, Junglee Games, Dream11, Probo, Zupee and others have left the market. Fiverr Layoffs: International Freelancing Major To Cut 30% of Workforce Amid AI Adoption and Business Transformation, Announces CEO Micha Kaufman.

However, despite the shutdown of Dream11's business, co-founder Harsh Jain denied laying off people and said, "all talents are safe". However, other companies have reportedly laid off their employees, reducing their workforce significantly amid the enforcement of the Online Gaming Bill 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

