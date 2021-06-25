Tata Steel gained 4.7 pc on Friday to close at Rs 1,166.10 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equity indices traded with small positivity on Friday with index heavyweight Reliance Industries being the top drag while banking and metal stocks gained.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 226 points or 0.43 per cent at 52,925 but the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 66 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,856.

Except for Nifty FMCG which dropped by 0.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.6 per cent, PSU bank by 2.7 per cent and private bank by 1.3 per cent.

Among stocks, metal stocks witnessed handsome margins with Tata Steel moving up by 4.7 per cent to Rs 1,166.10 per share, Hindalco by 1.8 per cent and JSW Steel by 1.3 per cent.

Axis Bank advanced by 3 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.8 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Coal India too were in the green.

However, Reliance Industries tumbled 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,103.95 per share, a day after its 44th annual general meeting that saw it unveil a Rs 75,000 crore clean energy plan besides growth path for telecom and retail businesses.

Hindustan Lever, Nestle India, Britannia, Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UPL and ONGC traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose tracking gains on Wall Street overnight after US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.4 per cent, Seoul's Kospi was up 0.51 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.66 per cent. (ANI)

