New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Seven additional districts have been brought under mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts under the sixth phase of the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2026, which came into force on March 2, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said on Thursday.

"With the roll out of the sixth phase of mandatory hallmarking from March 2, 2026, seven additional districts--Rupnagar in Punjab, Banda in Uttar Pradesh, Beed in Maharashtra, Gomati in Tripura, Katihar in Bihar, Beawar in Rajasthan and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh--have been included, taking the total number of districts covered under mandatory hallmarking to 380," the BIS said in a statement.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Ju Ae Seen Firing Pistols at North Korean Shooting Range; Pics Surface.

The move is part of the phased implementation of mandatory hallmarking being carried out by the Bureau of Indian Standards to ensure the purity of gold jewellery and protect consumer interests.

Mandatory hallmarking has been implemented in phases since June 2021. In the first phase, which took effect on June 23, 2021, hallmarking was made mandatory in 256 districts. The second phase, implemented on April 4, 2022, added 32 districts, taking the total to 288. This was followed by the third phase on September 8, 2023, which included 55 additional districts, increasing the coverage to 343, the statement said.

Also Read | First India-Bound Oil Tanker 'Shenlong' Since Iran War Began Reaches Mumbai via Strait of Hormuz; Why the Vessel Had a Liberian Flag.

The fourth phase, effective from November 5, 2024, added 18 districts to bring the total to 361, while the fifth phase, implemented on July 31, 2025, included 12 more districts, expanding the coverage to 373 districts across the country.

Mandatory hallmarking currently covers six caratages of gold jewellery and artefacts--14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K and 24K. However, as per the provisions of IS 1417: 2016, hallmarking for 9K gold is also available as a voluntary grade.

According to BIS, more than 60 crore gold items have been hallmarked with a unique Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number between July 1, 2021 and March 5, 2026.

Consumers can verify the authenticity and purity of hallmarked jewellery using the "Verify HUID" feature on the BIS CARE App.

BIS also said it continues to undertake enforcement activities against misuse of hallmarking provisions. In the financial year 2025-26, more than 30 enforcement actions were conducted against jewellers for violations related to the Hallmarking Quality Control Order, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)