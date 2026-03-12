Mumbai, March 12: The Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Shenlong successfully docked at Mumbai Port on Wednesday, March 12, marking the first successful transit of an India-bound oil vessel through the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of full-scale hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran. Carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude, the vessel’s arrival provides a critical reprieve for Indian refineries that have faced dwindling stocks and soaring procurement costs.

The transit was closely monitored by international maritime agencies as the ship navigated one of the world’s most dangerous chokepoints during a period of active regional conflict. India-Bound Saudi Crude Arrives: Liberia-Flagged Tanker Shenlong Suezmax With 1,35,335 Metric Tonnes Crude Reaches Mumbai, First Through Strait of Hormuz Since Iran-US Conflict.

India-Bound Liberia-flagged crude vessel reaches Mumbai via Strait of Hormuz

#WATCH | Liberia-flagged tanker ship 'Shenlong' enters Indian waters near Mumbai Port. It was captained by an Indian and was loaded with crude oil from the Saudi port Ras Tanura. Latest visuals from Mumbai Port pic.twitter.com/4BWABAsZ88 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

1st India-Bound Oil Tanker ‘Shenlong’ Since Iran War Began Reaches Mumbai via Strait of Hormuz

To ensure its safe passage, the Shenlong employed a high-stakes "dark transit" strategy, disabling its Automatic Identification System (AIS) for several hours while moving through the narrowest part of the Strait. This tactical maneuver was intended to evade electronic detection and potential targeting by warring factions.

Why India-Bound Oil Tanker ‘Shenlong’ Had a Liberian Flag

The Shenlong’s use of a Liberian flag, a practice known as a "Flag of Convenience" (FOC), was a central factor in its successful journey. By registering the ship in Liberia rather than India or Saudi Arabia, the vessel’s owners gained a layer of diplomatic and operational neutrality. In the context of the current US-Iran-Israel war, flying a neutral flag can reduce the likelihood of a ship being targeted as a "combatant" or "affiliated" asset by specific military forces. Iran Allows India-Flagged Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz After Talks Between EAM S Jaishankar and His Iranian Counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Furthermore, Liberia is one of the world's largest ship registries, offering owners lower operational costs and more flexible manning requirements. In times of war, the Liberian registry also provides robust legal and insurance frameworks that are often more recognized by international underwriters, making it easier for the vessel to secure "War Risk" insurance, which has become prohibitively expensive for ships flying the flags of nations directly involved in regional geopolitics.

Navigating the 'Dark' Strait of Hormuz

The most critical phase of the Shenlong’s journey occurred when it entered the Strait of Hormuz, a 21-mile-wide passage where much of the world’s oil is currently under threat of "mining" or missile strikes. By "going dark", turning off its GPS-based tracking, the tanker prevented its real-time location from being broadcast to public tracking sites and potentially to hostile coastal batteries.

While maritime law generally requires AIS to be active for safety, emergency provisions allow captains to disable it if they believe the ship’s safety is at risk. The Shenlong was reportedly escorted at a distance by international naval assets, though it relied primarily on its own stealth and the cover of night to reach the Arabian Sea.

The arrival of the Shenlong is a vital development for India, which imports over 80% of its oil. The recent conflict has caused a localized energy crisis, resulting in a 25-day mandatory gap for domestic LPG bookings and a spike in petrol prices. The 2 million barrels of Saudi crude will be immediately processed to replenish depleted reserves at refineries in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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