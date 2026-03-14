PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14: The SGT College of Pharmacy and the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research at SGT University successfully organised Pharma Anveshan 2026, a national confluence of academia, industry, research, and innovation in pharmacy, sponsored by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The event was held at the university campus.

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The programme was organised on the occasion of National Pharmacy Education Day, commemorating the 124th birth anniversary of Prof. Mahadeva Lal Schroff, widely regarded as the 'Father of Pharmacy Education in India.' The event was centred around the theme "Future Pharma Ecosystem: Fostering Synergy among Academia, Industry, Research, Regulatory and Practice."

The event was graced by Dr. Montu Kumar M. Patel, President of the PCI, who attended as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished dignitaries included Lalit Goel, Drugs Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Government of Haryana; representatives from State Pharmacy Councils from the state of Haryana and Delhi, pharma academicians, and industry leaders.

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The inaugural session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the launch of the PCI achievement booklet.

Prof (Dr.) Atul Kumar Nasa, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SGT University, stated in his inaugural address, 'I always say I am a pharmacist' because pharmacy plays a crucial role in healthcare. For students, it is a profession that combines knowledge, service, and endless growth opportunities. Highlighting the role of the pharmaceutical sector during the pandemic, he remarked, During the COVID-19 pandemic, when most sectors were shut, the pharmaceutical industry continued working relentlessly to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines and vaccines. This dedication truly demonstrated the invaluable role pharmacists play in safeguarding global health."

Dr. Patel highlighted the national outreach of the initiative and said, Through 25 Pharma Anveshan programmes organised across India, we aim to create awareness among students about the vast career opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector and the government's initiatives to keep pace with this rapidly evolving field. The platform also enables students to interact with industry experts, gain valuable insights, and bridge the gap between academia and industry."

He further added, " The PCI is actively strengthening pharmacy education and practice through skill development programmes, curriculum reforms aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, technology-driven inspections, and initiatives such as GPAT scholarships, national exit examinations, and clinical pharmacy training, ensuring pharmacists in India are well-equipped for the evolving healthcare ecosystem."

Addressing the students, Lalit Goel said, Earlier, only 17 medical devices were covered under regulatory rules, but with the new Medical Device Regulations, more than 5,000 devices are now included in different categories. This expansion highlights the tremendous growth and career potential of the medical devices industry and the scope for pharmacy students in medical devices.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring eminent experts from the pharmaceutical industry and academia, moderated by Dr. Vijay Bhalla, Registrar, SGT University. The panel deliberated on emerging trends, regulatory developments, and the role of innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical sector.

The event also included "Chaai Pe Charcha," an open interactive session that enabled meaningful interaction among industry representatives, academicians, and students. A parallel principals' meeting with representatives from the PCI and state pharmacy councils facilitated discussions on strengthening pharmacy education and regulatory coordination in the Delhi-NCR region.

Participants also showcased their research and innovation through poster presentations, patents, and innovation displays, highlighting novel ideas and technological advancements in pharmaceutical sciences.

The valedictory session concluded with oral presentations, prize distribution, and a vote of thanks, celebrating the contributions of students, researchers, and industry partners.

Through Pharma Anveshan 2026, SGT University reaffirmed its commitment to promote academic excellence, innovation, and collaborative engagement to strengthen the future of pharmacy education and professional practice in India.

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