Shailendra Singh, Mithoon, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal and Osman Mir to unveil a multilingual music video One India, My India 2.0 (Bhuj to Bengal), on Jan 1

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/PNN): Shailendra celebrates and salutes the G20 vision of Prime Minister Modi and has dedicated this anthem4good to his vision for the future of India.

On the auspicious first day of the new year, Serial creative Entrepreneur Shailendra Singh is releasing One India, My India 2.0 (Bhuj to Bengal), Composed by India's most beloved composer, Mithoon. Shailendra's anthem4good from Bhooj to Bengal is Sung in Gujrati by the iconic Osman Mir and in Bengali by the legendary Bollywood singer Shaan. And the Hindi Portion is sung by the Pride of India Jubin Nautiyal and Mithoon.

The music video releases on January 1, 2023, at 12 Noon on Shailendra Singh Films YouTube Channel.

Shailendra Singh - Inceptor of Percept, Sunburn, Guestlist4Good and Boss India Entertainment, says, "The world is still a mess after the pandemic. Everything divides us - faith, politics, and economics. Only love unites. I have brought these artists together to create something that can unite all Indians. I hope everyone connects, Feels and spreads the love of One India, My India 2.0."( Bhuj to Bengal) This Anthemis curated and created by Shailendra Singh.

The First Anthem4Good was released on April 24, 2019, and was also conceptualized and curated by Shailendra Singh and composed by Mithoon. Song was sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Mithoon, Sukhwinder Singh and Godswill. The Video of the Anthem was written and directed by Shailendra Singh. The Anthem was then shared with all Indians on an epic Road Trip from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The Anthem4Good One India My India 2.0 ( Bhuj to Bengal) has no Sponsor, corporate or Political Agenda, only one intention to unite all Indians with Love.

The Video of the Anthem was written and directed by Shailendra Singh and Composed by Mithoon. Cinematography is by Pravin Veerkar, Vishwanath Pendurkar and Siddhant Pandagale. Mixing is done by Eric Pillai and Edited by Dinesh Mali.

The Anthem4Good is being made available to the Government, organizations and all Indians to freely celebrate and share.

"This anthem4good is a gift from me, Mithoon, Jubin, Osman and Shaan to India on the first day of 2023. We have done it from a place of deep love, with the only intention to spread love."

Video will be available here on Jan 1, 2023, @ 12:00noon IST.

https://youtube.com/@ShailendraSinghFilms

Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/mZoizbxkI-Q

More information about Shailendra Singh can be found here:

https://shailendrasingh.me/

