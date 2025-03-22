VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22: The much-awaited CSR South event held on March 16, 2025, at Shilpakala Vedika brought together over 1000 attendees from various sectors, including industry leaders, NGO representatives, and academic experts. This gathering facilitated significant discussions on the evolving role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and how it can create lasting, positive change across different communities.

Keynote speakers shared groundbreaking ideas and showcased various impactful initiatives that are transforming sectors such as education, healthcare, and social justice.

Prof. M. Kodandaram- Empowering Grassroots Movements through CSRThe event featured a thought-provoking seminar by Prof. M. Kodandaram, a renowned political activist, educator, and politician. Prof. Kodandaram, best known for his leadership in the Telangana Joint Action Committee (T-JAC), discussed the role of CSR in empowering grassroots movements. He emphasized the importance of aligning corporate initiatives with community aspirations, urging businesses to collaborate with local organizations and create sustainable, inclusive growth. His message was clear: "True social transformation occurs when corporate responsibility intersects with community aspirations, leading to empowered societies and inclusive growth."

Mahendra Gudur - Revolutionizing Rural Education with VR

Another key session was led by Mahendra Gudur, a prominent member of the Telangana Development Forum. He shared how his innovative "Science Lab on Wheels" initiative uses virtual reality (VR) technology to bring interactive learning to rural schools. Gudur highlighted that over 4,000 students had benefitted from the program, with plans to impact 1 million students by 2030. His vision for leveraging technology to bridge the education gap resonated strongly with the audience.

Vamshi Muthyapu - Evolving CSR to a Strategic Opportunity

Vamshi Muthyapu, a CSR strategist at Infosys, discussed the evolution of CSR from a compliance requirement to a strategic opportunity. He highlighted the growing importance of corporate-NGO partnerships and the need for CSR to drive sustainability and community development, shaping business strategies for long-term, measurable impact.

Ekta Viiveck Verma - Corporate Policies for Employee Support

Ekta Viiveck Verma, founder of the Invisible Scars Foundation, addressed the need for corporate policies to support employees facing personal challenges. She emphasized that CSR should extend beyond philanthropy to address workplace well-being, urging businesses to implement structured support policies and partner with NGOs for greater impact.

N Umakanth - Circular Economy and Waste Management

N Umakanth, a sustainability champion at ITC Limited, highlighted the importance of circular economy practices in waste management. He discussed ITC's Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) program, which focuses on recycling, resource recovery, and creating sustainable livelihoods. Umakanth urged businesses to adopt circular economy models for long-term environmental and social benefits.

Dr. Sampath Reddy Cheruku - Oral Health and Community Well-being

Dr. Sampath Reddy Cheruku,, founder of the Rohini-Right to Oral Health Society, discussed the critical link between oral health and overall well-being. He emphasized the need for accessible dental care and how CSR can support preventive programs. Cheruku highlighted AI-powered clinics and community initiatives to reduce oral health issues, aiming for a 64% reduction by 2030.

Mayur Patnala - Social Entrepreneurship and Volunteerism

Mayur Patnala,, Founder of Nirmaan Organization, highlighted the transformative power of volunteerism and social entrepreneurship in building sustainable communities. He stressed the importance of corporate-NGO partnerships, showcasing Nirmaan's success in setting up 56 skilling centers and impacting over 92,000 students. Patnala urged businesses to embrace volunteer-driven initiatives for lasting social change.

Dada Sargar - Disaster Risk Reduction through CSR

Dada Sargar, a senior leader at ASTER DM Healthcare, emphasized the importance of proactive disaster risk reduction in CSR strategies. He urged businesses to focus on prevention, infrastructure, and community preparedness rather than just post-disaster relief. Sargar highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to build resilient communities through strategic disaster management initiatives.

Sarvanan Bhaskar - Digital Literacy for Senior Citizens

Sarvanan Bhaskar, Associate Vice President at Broadridge Financial Solutions, emphasized the need for digital literacy initiatives for senior citizens, particularly in rural areas. He highlighted how CSR can bridge the digital divide, promoting technology access and safety. Bhaskar urged businesses to partner with NGOs to create tailored digital literacy programs, empowering seniors in the digital age.

Siva Bavanari - Empowering Rural Youth through Education and Skill DevelopmentSiva Bavanari, a leader at Cognizant, discussed the role of CSR in empowering rural youth through education, skill development, and inclusive hiring. He emphasized that corporations must invest in training initiatives and mentorship to bridge employment gaps in underserved communities. Bavanari called on businesses to adopt inclusive recruitment strategies for sustainable economic growth.

Sunitha Cheruku - Venture Philanthropy and CSR

Sunitha Cheruku, a leader at SVP India, discussed transforming CSR through venture philanthropy, urging businesses to move beyond one-time donations. She emphasized investing in self-sustaining social enterprises to create lasting impact. Cheruku highlighted the importance of empowering NGOs with funding, mentorship, and support, showcasing programs like Jeevan Jyothi that foster long-term social change.

Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli - Inclusion and Empowerment for Transgender Individuals

Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli, a transgender rights activist, highlighted how CSR can drive inclusion and economic empowerment for transgender individuals. She emphasized the need for corporations to support education, workforce inclusion, and healthcare for transgender people, urging businesses to adopt diversity hiring and entrepreneurial training. Mogli called for systemic change to ensure social equity and economic participation.

Award Ceremony Highlights

The CSR South 2025 event also celebrated exceptional contributions in corporate social responsibility by recognizing individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in their fields. The awards presented during the ceremony included:

1.Saketh Kothamasu - Young Change Maker CSR

2.Devaki Vasudeva Rao - Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative NGO

3.Mohan Rao Theegala - Nalgonda Lions Free Meals Foundation

4.KEATS (Kakinada Engineering Alumni Trust for Service) - Initiative of the Year NGO

5.Malleshwar Rao - Disaster Relief Initiative NGO

6.Vandemataram Foundation - Education Initiative NGO

7.Ravi Kalidindi - Excellence in Education

8.Srivyal Vuyyuri - Grassroots Initiative NGO (Sphoorti Foundation)

9.Vedala Srinivas - Best Partnership for Social Impact (Srimandiram Traders and Services)

10.Sri S.V. Ramana Murthy, IPS (Retd.) - Lifetime Achievement in Social Impact NGO (IIMAAA Charitable Trust)

11.Boda Nageswara Rao - Sustainable Development Project NGO (MAS)

12.Viiveck Varma - Leader of the Year NGO

13.Praveen Kumar Reddy - CSR in Agriculture

14.Nature Icon Youth - Rural Development Initiative NGO

15.Aashri Society - Impactful Project CSR

16.Vijay Reddy - Social Impact Leader

17.Malathi - Leader of the Year CSR

18.V&V Foods and Anaganaga - CSR in Nutrition & Food Security

19.OMIF (Women Empowerment) - Excellence in Promoting Women's Empowerment

20.OMIF (TeleHealth) - Telehealth Innovation Award

21.P. Surekha Reddy - Women's Empowerment Initiative NGO

22.Pradeep Kumar - Corporate Community Partnership CSR

23.Patan Samiullah Khan - Disability Support Initiative CSR

24.Mahendra Gudur - Education (TDF)

25.Centre for Sustainable Agriculture - Green Initiative NGO

26.SK Lenin Babu - Environmental Conservation Initiative NGO

27.Lokaa Krishna - Lokaa Foundation

28.Harish - State Street

29.Sarojini Damodaran - Vidyadhan-Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

30.Mobbera Foundation - Mobbera Foundation

31.Dinakaran J - Bisleri

32.Sharvi Tech Pvt Ltd - Sharvi Tech Pvt Ltd

33.Ahosk Padapati - Vadaanya Janaa Society

34.Suresh Kumar Dhanturi - NEES

35.Mamata (Padmaja Ramani) - Mamata, Infosys Hyderabad

36.Matta Rajeshwar Reddy - Individual (Committed to Community Welfare)

37.Shiva Krishna Juluru - NGO (CSR Initiatives)

38.Inqui Lab - Inqui Lab

39.TalentFarm.ai - TalentFarm.ai

40.Dhanasekar S - Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

41.Balasaidababu S - Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

42.Suresh Babu Lakshmanan - ICT Academy

43.Raghu Arikapudi - Disability Support Advocate

44.Sandhya Gollamudi - Humanity Award Recipient

45.Kasula Ravi Kumar - NGO (Child Welfare)

46.Learning Curve - Learning Curve NGO

47.Rohini (Right to Oral Health Society) - Right to Oral Health Society

48.Usyed Omera Farooq - Assistant Professor

49.Devulapally Madanachary - Inclusive and Diversity Award Recipient

50.The Good Talk Factory (TGTF Vidya) - The Good Talk Factory (TGTF Vidya)

51.Photomama Ramesh - Cinematography Mentor

52.K. Nimmaiah - Child Rights Advocate

53.Shadowpuppets - Shadowpuppets (Film Making)

54.Divesh Reddy Ani Reddy - Medical Sciences (Gastroenterologist)

55.M. Santosh Reddy - Human Rights Advocate

56.Mitra Holistic Health Society - Mitra Holistic Health Society

57.Afrah Sameen - Good Universe

CSR South 2025 proved to be a landmark event that highlighted the critical role of CSR in shaping a more sustainable and socially equitable future. The speakers offered actionable insights on how businesses can work with communities to tackle pressing global challenges.

