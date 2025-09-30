VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Shaping Tomorrow: India's Inspiring Icons of 2025" highlights a new wave of visionaries who are redefining leadership across industries. These trailblazers are not only driving innovation and growth but also inspiring communities with their resilience, creativity, and impact. From transforming technology and business to influencing education, arts, and social change, they represent the spirit of a progressive India ready to lead the future.

1. Ranjan Singh: Transforming IIT-JEE and NEET Coaching Through Dedication and Vision

Patna, Bihar - Ranjan Singh's journey from a passionate teacher to the Founder of Ranjan Singh Academy is a story of discipline, dedication, and determination. With over 21 years of teaching experience, Singh has redefined IIT-JEE and NEET coaching for thousands of students across India.

His career began in 2007 at Narayana IIT Academy, Delhi, where his talent for simplifying complex Chemistry concepts quickly set him apart. Over the years, he mentored aspirants in Delhi, Banaras, and Patna, later becoming a core faculty at Goal Institute. In 2013, he launched Ranjan Singh Chemistry Classes, and by 2024, his vision grew into the establishment of Ranjan Singh Academy--a complete learning ecosystem for Classes 11 and 12, IIT-JEE, and NEET aspirants.

What makes his academy unique is Singh's philosophy that education goes beyond marks. His focus lies in building clarity, confidence, and character through expert faculty, performance tracking, and personalized mentorship. Having guided over 50,000 students, with 5,000+ success stories in IITs, AIIMS, and NITs, Singh continues to inspire young minds from all backgrounds.

Today, Ranjan Singh Academy is not just a coaching institute but a gateway to success and empowerment.

* [Official Website: Ranjan Singh Academy]* Instagram: Ranjan Singh Academy* YouTube: Ranjan Singh Chemistry Classes

2. Aman Deep Dubey: Pioneering the Future of AI-Powered Organizational Learning

Aman Deep Dubey, a Learning Futurist with over 20 years of experience in corporate training, is redefining the way organizations approach talent development. As the Founder of Learn Tech, a Gurgaon-based learning design studio, he has dedicated his career to integrating technology with learning innovation.

His latest venture, the AI-powered Talent Evolution platform (ezae.in), is designed to revolutionize organizational learning and talent management. This platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that automate and streamline the process of nurturing internal capabilities. By applying proven scientific methods and strategic design, it empowers businesses to achieve measurable and evidence-based outcomes.

Hundreds of organizations have already benefited from Dubey's approach, gaining clarity about their talent and enhancing employee growth. The Talent Evolution platform emphasizes a holistic methodology--facilitating behavior change through multi-modal, automated, and intelligent systems.

With AI at the core, Aman Deep Dubey envisions a future where organizational learning becomes more scientific, strategic, and effective. His mission is clear: to transform talent development into a data-driven, automated process that prepares businesses for the intelligent systems of tomorrow.

Aman Deep Dubey continues to shape the future of learning--one innovation at a time.

3. Shrinivash Vanzara: Gujarat's Young Visionary Entrepreneur and Political Leader

At just 20, Shrinivash Vanzara is making his mark as one of Gujarat's youngest entrepreneurs and political leaders. Born on 17 August 2005 in Ahmedabad, he is the Founder & CEO of Shrinivas Organisors Pvt. Ltd., a company redefining real estate with sustainable and community-driven projects.

Vanzara gained recognition for leading the Supercity Township Project in Bhadaj, Ahmedabad, a landmark initiative combining residential, commercial, and lifestyle spaces with green practices like solar energy and rainwater harvesting. His vision focuses on affordable housing for middle-class families while promoting eco-friendly development.

A graduate with an MBA from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Shrinivash Vanzara blends academic excellence with practical leadership. His collaborations with top infrastructure players have strengthened his position in Gujarat's competitive real estate market.

Beyond business, Shrinivash Vanzara is an active BJP youth leader, advocating for smart city projects, youth entrepreneurship, and sustainable urban policies. Known online as "Kingofshrinivash", he inspires young entrepreneurs through his digital presence.

With plans to expand into metro hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, Shrinivash Vanzara stands out as Gujarat's young visionary shaping the future of real estate and politics.

4. Ms. Glamika Patel: Transforming Lives through Mindpower

Ms. Glamika Patel, widely known as Manobal Maharathi Glamika, is a Mindpower, Performance & Success Coach. A true symbol of resilience and inspiration, she has dedicated her life to empowering people. She is also a certified life coach, counsellor, healer, and inspiring speaker.

As India's first transgender memory trainer certified by the IMSC, Glamika has broken barriers and paved the way for inclusivity. Through her programs, she works with entrepreneurs, students, working professionals, actors, influencers, teachers, and homemakers. Her sessions focus on stress elimination, confidence building, unlocking hidden potential, and developing high-performance habits to achieve success.

Her impactful work has earned her 15+ national and international awards, solidifying her as a force for positive change. She is serving voluntarily in her mother Ms. Janki Bai Patel's enterprise Manobal Maharath Services.

Hailing from a village Pendruwan and now based in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Ms. Glamika Patel also serves as an officer in Maharatna PSU, SAIL. Armed with a BE, MBA, and now pursuing MSc in Psychology, her journey proves that dedication transforms dreams into reality.

With unwavering determination, Manobal Maharathi Glamika continues to inspire India. Her story is not just about personal triumph--it's about igniting the power of mind in others. Truly, Glamika is an icon shaping tomorrow.

https://linktr.ee/ManobalMaharathi

5. Sunil Sushila Sharma: The Journalist Who Made Farmers Celebrities

Sunil Sushila Sharma, the Resident Editor of News India 24x7 for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, is widely celebrated as a pioneer of agri journalism in India. From corporate boardrooms to farmers' fields, his journey is a remarkable story of purpose, passion, and perseverance.

Early in his career, Sharma worked with leading corporate houses such as Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Force Motors. With a promising future and lucrative positions, he was on the path to conventional success. But his heart was set elsewhere. He envisioned a society where farmers would be treated as celebrities and their innovations celebrated on national platforms. To pursue this dream, he left behind his high-paying corporate career and dedicated himself to journalism and farmer welfare.

In this new role, Sharma became the voice of rural India. He has hosted over 500 episodes showcasing farmers' innovations, success stories, and natural farming practices. His shows have been telecast on reputed channels like First India, Samachar Plus, A1 TV, and News India 24x7, amplifying grassroots voices to the mainstream. His acclaimed talk show, Akhanda Sanwad, found a place in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, underscoring his contribution to the field.

His relentless work has earned him several accolades, including the prestigious Best Agri Journalist of the Year 2025 by agriculture minister of Gujarat . He was also conferred with the Legend Award of Journalism by the Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan--an honor that reflects his stature as a changemaker in the media landscape.

Beyond television, Sharma has taken his mission directly to the villages. Through Ratti Chopals, road shows, and workshops in rural areas, he raises awareness about sustainable farming, government schemes, and innovative agricultural practices. By engaging with farmers on the ground, he ensures their knowledge is enriched, their voices heard, and their dignity restored.

Today, Sunil Sushila Sharma is more than a journalist--he is a movement leader for farmer empowerment. His journey from the corporate sector to the heart of India's villages is proof that true success lies not in personal gain but in transforming lives. Through his vision and commitment, he has redefined agricultural journalism and continues to inspire countless others to see farmers not just as food providers, but as the true heroes of the nation.

6. Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu: A Versatile personality and Icon of Engineering, Author of Finance & Literature.

Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu exemplifies the rare ability to excel across multiple disciplines. With more than three decades of service, he currently holds the position of Additional Chief Engineer at Hirakud Dam--the world's longest earthen dam--where he has played a pivotal role in advancing India's water resource management and infrastructure projects.

Beyond engineering, Er. Sahu has carved a niche in the financial world through his deep expertise in stock markets. Over the past decade, he has authored 23 stock market books, which have reached readers in more than 13 countries globally, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan and Australia etc, earning him global recognition & reputation as a thought leader.

His professional journey is further enriched by his active engagement in community and intellectual forums. A life member of over 15 engineering organizations including Fellow of the IWRS & IAH, he is also a dedicated Rotarian, closely involved with 20+ charitable & welfare foundations that work for social development, education, and sustainability. For his social work, he has been felicitated by Rotary Club, Burla and Amar Utsav (Lok Mahotsav) at Burla.

Accolades continue to follow his work. Having received over 50 national and international honours--among them the Rashtriya Gaurav Samman, International Icon Award, Desh Ratna Award, Bharat Pratibha Samman Award, National Icon Award and Vande Odisha Samman--he stands tall as a respected figure in India's intellectual and professional landscape. His name is also etched in multiple global records. Adding to these achievements, he is soon to be honoured with the Asia International Award for Asia's Best Writer in Stock Market at Kochi in Jan 2026, a distinction that cements his stature as a global visionary and inspiration for generations to come.

7. Ravi Saxena: Redefining Corporate & Luxury Travel with Uniglobe MKOV Travel

In today's competitive world of corporate and experiential travel, Uniglobe MKOV Travel has carved a niche for itself under the visionary leadership of Ravi Saxena, Managing Director & Co-Founder, along with Jasmeet Kaur.

What began as a passion project has transformed into a powerhouse, scaling beyond ₹60 crores in revenue without external funding. With a strong base in Noida and offices across Delhi and Gurugram, the company is now ambitiously targeting ₹200 crores by 2028, with a clear roadmap to establish a Pan-India footprint.

As one of India's top corporate travel management companies, Uniglobe MKOV specializes in:

* MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) solutions

* Luxury FIT & bespoke leisure experiences

* Women-centric travel programs

* Seamless integration of cutting-edge travel technology

Adding to its growing portfolio, Uniglobe MKOV Travel has recently partnered with ICICI Bank to offer exclusive leisure travel products and benefits to ICICI Bank credit card holders. This collaboration ensures that discerning travelers enjoy unmatched privileges, curated holiday experiences, and superior value.

What truly sets the brand apart is its unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, empathy, and excellence.

With Ravi Saxena's people-first leadership, Uniglobe MKOV Travel isn't just arranging trips--it is crafting memorable experiences that redefine the meaning of travel.

8. Deepika Gupta - Championing Inclusive Education through Socio Emotional Intelligence Research

Deepika Gupta, Assistant Professor at Mangalayatan University Aligarh, is emerging as one of India's promising voices in inclusive education. She is currently pursuing her doctoral research where she is studying the relationship between teachers' socio emotional intelligence and their ability to implement inclusive practices in neurodiverse classrooms.

Her work addresses an important question in today's educational landscape: how do the emotional and social capacities of teachers influence the inclusivity of their teaching. By carefully assessing this relationship, she is building evidence that can guide teacher education, training, and policy development, especially in contexts where neurodiverse learners are often underserved.

Deepika's academic journey is guided by a commitment to ensuring that inclusivity is not just a policy idea but a classroom reality. By drawing attention to the emotional and social dimensions of teaching, she envisions an education system where teachers are able to meet the diverse needs of all learners with empathy, adaptability, and effectiveness.

Through her research and teaching, Deepika Gupta is contributing to a deeper understanding of how socio emotional intelligence can shape inclusive practices. Her work carries the potential to transform teacher preparation and classroom culture in India.

9. Irene James: Founder of Yaffa.in, Championing Himalayan Wellness and Ethical Sourcing

In the serene town of Bhaderwah, nestled in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district, Irene James, a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother of two, is creating something extraordinary--Yaffa.in. More than a brand, Yaffa is a story of resilience, healing, and purpose.

After the pandemic wiped out her Bangalore serviced apartment business, Irene lost nearly everything--including her home. With her daughters, Anointa and Kathryn, as her guiding light, she turned to the mountains of Bhaderwah, searching for stillness and a fresh start.

Amid pine forests and snow-capped peaks, she discovered the untapped richness of the region--Kashmiri Saffron , Gucchi Mushrooms, Kashmiri Kahwa Tea, Kashmiri Walnuts, Bhaderwahi Rajma and more. Inspired by the purity of the land and people, Yaffa was born to bring these treasures to conscious consumers worldwide.

Yaffa means "beautiful" in Hebrew--a reflection of Irene's journey to create beauty from adversity. The brand partners directly with farmers and foragers across Bhaderwah, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, ensuring ethical, transparent, and chemical-free sourcing. Each product--from Saffron and Shilajit to Sea Buckthorn Juice--is sun-dried, handpicked, and deeply rooted in Himalayan tradition.

Bhaderwah Heights, Irene's homestay that offers travelers an authentic escape into nature, culture, and soulful reflection.

10. CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal - Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, Leading Chartered Accountant Firm in Noida

CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a distinguished Chartered Accountant since 1996, is the visionary Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, an ISO 9001:2015 certified and MSME-registered CA firm based in Noida. With 26+ years of expertise in the field of auditing, taxation, and compliance, he has built a brand synonymous with trust, transparency, and financial excellence.

Under his leadership, Manoj Mohan & Associates offers a complete spectrum of professional services, including various Audits, Internal Audit, ISO Audit, GST, TDS, Taxation, digital and online Accounting, Secretarial Services, International Taxations, litigation under different acts. Complete solution of fthe inancial and statutory requirements of an entity. With a PAN India reach and branches in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Pune, and Bengaluru, the firm operates with a highly skilled team of 30+ professionals delivering unmatched precision in revenue audits, pre & post audits, concurrent audits, annual accounts, and statutory compliance.

Empanelled with the CAG, RBI, and several prestigious organizations, the firm also holds peer review certification, ensuring the highest quality standards. Dr. Agrawal, a former Chairman of ICAI Noida Branch (2013-14) and doctorate holder in Accounting, is also known for his contributions to social causes through Lions Club, Gaushala Noida, and Agrawal Mitra Mandal.

Recognized among India's Top 100 Auditors and ranked 67th by WHO are India's Top Auditors magazine (2014), Manoj Mohan & Associates continues to lead as one of the most trusted CA firms in India.

