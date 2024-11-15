PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15: School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMS&R) at Sharda Hospital successfully organised the first, National Multidisciplinary Conference on Recent Advances in Medical Specialties at the Anand Swaroop Auditorium, on 13th and 14th November, 2024. This conference was an academic fiesta of lectures on recent advances in all medical specialities, with knowledge shared by faculty of International & National repute. The topics deliberated upon on Day 1 ranged from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, AI in Medical Applications, Fever of unknown origin, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Forensic Medicine.

On Day 2, discussions covered Research Paper Publications, Advances in Vaccine Development, Gynaecological Disorders, Nuclear Medicine in Ageing & Neurodegenerative Disorders, Stroke & Neuro-Intervention, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery and Stress Management were delivered upon.

This conference was awarded 6 CME Credit hours by the UP Medical council. The organising chairpersons were Dr. Nirupma Gupta, Dean, School of Medical Sciences & Research (SMS&R) and Dr. Shabnam B Grover, Professor, Radiology Department. The organising Secretaries included Dr. Devendra Kumar Singh, Dr. Archana Mehta, Dr. Shalini Srivastav, Dr. Abhinit Kumar & Dr. Ankur Sharma. The scientific team was led by Dr. Prof. A K Gadpayle, Dr. Vishal Gupta & Dr. Manoj K Nandkeoliar.

On Day 1, the conference featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Dr. Anant Mohan, Dr. Jugal Kishore, Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Dr. S. Anuradha, Dr. Abhishek Deepak, Dr. Sarvesh Tandan, Dr. Pooja Rastogi, Dr. Nazia Praveen, and Dr. Ram Murti Sharma, Medical Superintendent.

On Day 2, notable speakers included Dr. Raman Kumar, Dr. Kalpana Luthra, Dr. Manju Puri, Dr. Madhvi Tripathi, Dr. Chirag Jain, Dr. Nikhil Gupta, Dr. Anup Kumar, Dr. Shabnam B Grover, and Dr. Abhinit Kumar.

As Patient healthcare and recovery are directly affected by the close interaction of multi-speciality team members. This conference paved the way for a deeper understanding of each other's medical speciality advances so that patients receive top-of-the-line and best healthcare. This conference also aimed to equip doctors with knowledge of the legal & ethical aspects of the medical profession, so that patient's rights and doctor's safety are both ensured. This Conference promises to be a true pioneer in fostering inter-specialty collaboration, ultimately enhancing healthcare quality for aging and ailing populations.

About Sharda Hospital

Established in 2006, Sharda Hospital is a state-of-the-art multi-super-specialty hospital located in Greater Noida, NCR. Spread across 9 acres, Sharda Hospital has over 1200 beds and is equipped with all modern facilities and sophisticated equipment to provide comprehensive medical care at par with global standards. NABH-accredited Sharda Hospital offers a broad spectrum of medical services from tertiary care, super-specialties, general specialties, advanced diagnostic, and radiology services to critical care. Its highly qualified and experienced medical faculty and professionals offer expert care to patients from varied backgrounds with clinical excellence and compassionate patient connections. The associated medical college focuses on research activities and gives extensive training to medical students to continuously improve medical and healthcare practices in the country.

About Sharda Care - Healthcity

Sharda Care - Healthcity (A Unit of Sharda University, Sharda Hospital) - is a cutting-edge, Multi-Super-Specialty Hospital delivering World-Class Medical Care. With 600+ beds and state-of-the-art facilities, we stand as a beacon of excellence in healthcare. Our commitment to innovation and Patient-Centric Care ensures that every individual receives the Highest Standards of Treatment. At Sharda Care - Healthcity, we redefine healthcare with compassion and expertise. Sharda Care - Healthcity covers a wide spectrum of specialties, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of expertise and treatment options, whether it will be Cardiac Care, Neurology, Oncology, or any other Super specialty. Patients can expect superior medical care at Sharda Care - Healthcity.

