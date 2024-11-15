International Day For Tolerance is an annual observance that is focused on raising awareness about the rising intolerance across the world and how it can negatively impact us. International Day For Tolerance 2024 will be marked on November 16. This annual commemoration was declared by UNESCO and continues to be a key world event that helps us encourage peace and tolerance and highlight how it can help build a more peaceful world. Every year, the celebration of International Day For Tolerance is focused on a dedicated theme that helps us to have more poignant and targeted conversations around the rising intolerance in the world. As we prepare to celebrate International Day For Tolerance 2024, here is everything you need to know about how to celebrate this day, the International Day For Tolerance 2024 theme, and its importance. International Day of Peace 2024 Date and Theme: Know Significance of the Day That Aims To Strengthen World Peace.

When is International Day For Tolerance 2024?

International Day For Tolerance 2024 is marked on November 16. This annual celebration was first marked in 1996 and is an annual commemoration that is promoted by UNESCO. The main goal of this observance is to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

International Day For Tolerance Theme

The theme of International Day For Tolerance is to "help people understand tolerance, human rights, and non-violence."

Significance of International Day For Tolerance

The celebration of International Day For Tolerance is focused on having focused conversations around the increasing spread of intolerance worldwide, and how it impacts world peace. This helps activists across the world to have more poignant conversations about this day and help spread awareness about the real impacts of intolerance on innocent lives. There are various unique ways that different countries celebrate this day and do their bit to spread the message of tolerance and peace. World Peace Day Quotes and HD Images: Beautiful Sayings, Wallpapers, Messages and Greetings To Send.

One of the most prominent celebrations of International Day For Tolerance was the Universal Tolerance Cartoon Festival, which was held in Norway in 2013. In addition to this, the observance has also been observed with a Peace Summit organised by Preneur Lab and the EMK Center in Bangladesh. The goal of these unique and interesting ways of celebrating International Day for Tolerance is to highlight the main challenges that stand in the way of peace - from fake news and propaganda to the increased rise of online threats and the spread of hate speech. We hope that you can celebrate International Day For Tolerance by recognising the channels of the continued spread of intolerance and doing your bit to put an end to it.

