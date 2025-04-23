Beijing, April 23: Realme GT 7 flagship smartphone is launched in China at an affordable price. The smartphone comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and a huge 7,200mAh battery with fast charging. Realme GT 7 is launched in China at a starting price of INR 30,000, but it offers premium specifications and features. The device comes with a square camera module on the rear and has a sleek and slim design. It is available in Black, Blue and White colours in China.

Realme GT 7 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 30,350) for which the customers get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The 16GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (around INR 33,800), and the 12GB+512GB variant is introduced at CNY 2,999 (around INR 35,000). Two more variants are available in 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options, priced at CNY 3,299 (around INR 38,500) and CNY 3,799 (around INR 44,300). Realme GT 7 sales will begin in China on April 29, 2025. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launched in China With LHDC 5.0, Hi-Res Audio Support; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features

Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5k pixel resolution, and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. On the rear, the Realme GT 7 has a flash in the camera module. It has a 7,200mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. iPhone 17e Launch Expected in May 2026, Apple Set To Unveil Next-Gen ‘e’ Series With Upgraded Design and Features Next Year; Know What to Expect.

Realme GT 7 comes with a 3nm MediaTek D9400 Plus processor, achieving around 2.9 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is mated with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, offering fast read and write speeds. It runs on the latest Android 15 OS-based Realme UI 6.0. The smartphone has an IP68+IP69 rating for protection against water and dust. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.4 stereo speakers and an infrared sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2025 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).